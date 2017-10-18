Southington Recreation Department listings for the Oct. 20 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit www.southington.org/recreation.

SOUTHINGTON YOUTH BASKETBALL REGISTRATION—Online registration through Oct. 31. Space is limited. Open to Southington boys and girls in grades 1-12 (unless a member of a sanctioned CIAC team). Cost is $75. Info and registration at www.sybahoops.org.

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS)—Thursdays, Nov. 9, Dec. 14, Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8, April 26, and May 24, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Cost is $15 per class. Info and registration at www.southington.org/ArtsCrafts.

MEN’S WINTER BASKETBALL PROGRAM & OPEN GYM—Registration through Friday, Dec. 15. Open to Southington residents or SHS graduates 18 years or older. Proof of residency is required. Cost is $425 per team (max of 3 non-residents/non grads at $50 per player). Game play begins in January. Open gym at DePaolo Middle School on Mondays, Nov. 27-Dec. 18, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Info and forms at www.southington.org/basketball.

SAFE BOATING & PERSONAL WATERCRAFT CERTIFICATION COURSE—Feb. 22, 27, and March 1, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., at the Southington Police Dept. education room, 69 Lazy Ln. Attendance is mandatory for all three days. No residency requirements. Must be at least 12 years of age. Cost is $20 per person. With successful completion, participants will need to purchase their certificates directly from the DEEP for an additional fee. Pre-registration and payment is required; walk-ins will not be accepted. Info and registration at www.southington.org/boating.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit www.southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

November

Nov. 23, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, $74

December