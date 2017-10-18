Southington Public Library listings for the Oct. 20 edition

The Southington Library has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552 or visit www.southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.

Here are some upcoming events:

October

Artist of the Month is Calendar House student artists. Calendar House classes, taught by Patricia Mottola, allow artists of all levels to express their creative talents to create lasting works of art. This exhibit features a variety of artistic media including pencil, charcoal, pen and ink, acrylic and pastel.

Calendar House classes, taught by Patricia Mottola, allow artists of all levels to express their creative talents to create lasting works of art. This exhibit features a variety of artistic media including pencil, charcoal, pen and ink, acrylic and pastel. How to make the perfect apple pie . Friday, Oct. 20, 10:30 a.m. Registration required. Learn the technique of making the perfect apple pie from Christina Hart of Foodology Cooking School and Bakery Cafe. Participants will learn to make a flaky crust, decide on different ingredients to customize the filling. All in attendance will be able to indulge in a tasty apple tart.

. Friday, Oct. 20, 10:30 a.m. Registration required. Learn the technique of making the perfect apple pie from Christina Hart of Foodology Cooking School and Bakery Cafe. Participants will learn to make a flaky crust, decide on different ingredients to customize the filling. All in attendance will be able to indulge in a tasty apple tart. Bristol Old Tyme Fiddlers Club . Friday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m. Free concert. For over 40 years, the Bristol Old Tyme Fiddlers, under the director of Gerry Legace, have charmed audiences with their toe-tapping and foot stomping music. Musicians range in age from 13 to 92, play fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin, button box, accordion, spoons, harmonica, banjitar and cowbell.

. Friday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m. Free concert. For over 40 years, the Bristol Old Tyme Fiddlers, under the director of Gerry Legace, have charmed audiences with their toe-tapping and foot stomping music. Musicians range in age from 13 to 92, play fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin, button box, accordion, spoons, harmonica, banjitar and cowbell. The Ins and Outs of Applying for College. Monday, Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m. Registration required. Shannon Duffy, a Quinnipiac University graduate, recipient of the President’s Award for the highest GPA in her class, and a person with experience at Quinnipiac’s undergraduate admissions office, will give a free seminar for students and parents on how to successfully navigate the complex process.

Monday, Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m. Registration required. Shannon Duffy, a Quinnipiac University graduate, recipient of the President’s Award for the highest GPA in her class, and a person with experience at Quinnipiac’s undergraduate admissions office, will give a free seminar for students and parents on how to successfully navigate the complex process. Love someone with dementia? Caring for the Caregiver. Wednesday, Oct. 25, 6 p.m. Registration required. Healthcare representatives from the Alzheimer’s Resource Center in Southington will lead the discussion. Sponsored by a grant from The Barnes Memorial Trust.

November

Happy People Read and Drink Coffee . Thursday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m. Discuss “Happy People Read and Drink Coffee,” the international best-selling story of loss and healing by Agnes Martin-Lugand with librarian Shelley Holley.

. Thursday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m. Discuss “Happy People Read and Drink Coffee,” the international best-selling story of loss and healing by Agnes Martin-Lugand with librarian Shelley Holley. Coyotes in Connecticut: Friend or Foe . Monday, Nov. 6, 6:30 p.m. Wildlife conservationist Paul Colburn will give a presentation on Connecticut coyotes, including facts about history, habitat, diet, behavior, and reproduction. The program is appropriate for teens and up.

. Monday, Nov. 6, 6:30 p.m. Wildlife conservationist Paul Colburn will give a presentation on Connecticut coyotes, including facts about history, habitat, diet, behavior, and reproduction. The program is appropriate for teens and up. Understanding College Financial Aid . Tuesday, Nov. 7, 6:30 p.m. Registration required. Former Fairfield University assistant director of financial aid Jennifer Philips will share tips on how you can get the best financial aid package. She will discuss student loans, grants, scholarships, and how to compare offers.

. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 6:30 p.m. Registration required. Former Fairfield University assistant director of financial aid Jennifer Philips will share tips on how you can get the best financial aid package. She will discuss student loans, grants, scholarships, and how to compare offers. Book Discussion – And the Award Goes To… Tuesday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m. Carole Shmurak facilitates this discussion of “What the Dead Know,” by Laura Lippman made into a 2007 feature film.

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m. Carole Shmurak facilitates this discussion of “What the Dead Know,” by Laura Lippman made into a 2007 feature film. Come Write In: How to get your book published. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m. A free webinar on Biblioboard’s self-publishing tools. Learn to use these free utilities to create your manuscript, submit it for review and have it published in Biblioboard’s digital library.

Ongoing

Behavioral Health Information. Mondays, 10 a.m., or Wednesdays, 5 p.m. Wheeler Clinic senior community health outreach coordinator Justine Micalizzi will offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents. For private consultations, contact Justine at (860) 414-1235 or jmicalizzi@wheelerclinic.org.

Mondays, 10 a.m., or Wednesdays, 5 p.m. Wheeler Clinic senior community health outreach coordinator Justine Micalizzi will offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents. For private consultations, contact Justine at (860) 414-1235 or jmicalizzi@wheelerclinic.org. Two-gether Tales. Mondays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 2 and 3 year olds, along with siblings and adults.

Mondays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 2 and 3 year olds, along with siblings and adults. Southington Sassy Skeins. Mondays, at 6:30 p.m., Thursdays, at 1 p.m., and Fridays, 10 a.m. Library sponsored knitting and crocheting group welcomes all levels of experience in both crafts. Mentors will help get you started. Needles, yarn, and instruction books available.

Mondays, at 6:30 p.m., Thursdays, at 1 p.m., and Fridays, 10 a.m. Library sponsored knitting and crocheting group welcomes all levels of experience in both crafts. Mentors will help get you started. Needles, yarn, and instruction books available. Read, Rock & Rhyme. Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 10 to 23 months old, along with siblings and adults.

Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 10 to 23 months old, along with siblings and adults. Budding Bookworms. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 3.5 to 5 years old, along with siblings and adults.

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 3.5 to 5 years old, along with siblings and adults. Pages to Color Workshop. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesdays, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on the mezzanine. No registration required. The coloring sessions at the Library are a free, unstructured time for adults, 18 and over.

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesdays, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on the mezzanine. No registration required. The coloring sessions at the Library are a free, unstructured time for adults, 18 and over. Anime Club (meets weekly). Thursdays, 3:30 p.m., in the library meeting room. Open to students in grades 7-12 (aged 13-18). Join the teen librarian, Nicole Kent, to watch new episodes of classic and contemporary anime.

Thursdays, 3:30 p.m., in the library meeting room. Open to students in grades 7-12 (aged 13-18). Join the teen librarian, Nicole Kent, to watch new episodes of classic and contemporary anime. Pajama Jam. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. No registration. Drop-in evening storytime. The whole family will sing, dance, move, grove and listen to stories. Wearing pajamas is encouraged. Stuffed animals are welcome.

Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. No registration. Drop-in evening storytime. The whole family will sing, dance, move, grove and listen to stories. Wearing pajamas is encouraged. Stuffed animals are welcome. Saturday Morning Movies. Saturdays, beginning at 10 a.m. in the children’s department. Popular kid’s movies are shown.

Miscellaneous