Police blotter for the Oct. 20 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, Oct. 4 to Tuesday, Oct. 10:

Rachel Vondaacke, 47, of 1188 Mount Vernon Rd., Southington, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Carmen Damico, 50, of 21 Chesterown Rd., Sicklerville, N.J. was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Lauren Poppel, 26, of 4 Tillage Ct., Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged with fourth degree larceny.

Amanda Bedell, 24, of 81 Wheeler Village, Southington, was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Tanner R. Pajor, 26,, of 946 Marion Ave., Southington, was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Paul Manson, 30, of 170 Byron Rd., Meriden, was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged with traveling to fast, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, illegal possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gregory Newcity, 22, of 121 S. Washington St., Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 6 and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree stalking, and second degree harassment.

Kyanna Sanderson, 21, of 43 Olympic Terrace, Irvington, N.J. was arrested on Oct. 6 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Joseph Dattilo, 47, of 179 Clifton St., Wallingford, was arrested on Oct. 7 and charged with fifth degree larceny.

Pamela J. Yorski, 34, of 19 Whitlock Ave., Southington, was arrested on Oct. 7 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and evading responsibility.

Kimberly McKenna, 38, of 12 Betsey Rd., Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 7 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Jon Truskauskas, 44, of 82 Lake Harwinton Rd., Harwinton, was arrested on Oct. 7 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Nino Nealy, 25, of 45 Harris Circle, Waterbury, was arrested on Oct. 8 and charged with sixth degree larceny and operating a motor vehicle under suspension.

Daniel E. Morris, 61, of 215 Unionville Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 9 and charged with failure to respond to an infraction.

Gladynell Horn, 32, of 84 Muir Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Oct. 10 and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.