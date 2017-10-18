Police blotter for the Oct. 20 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, Oct. 4 to Tuesday, Oct. 10:
- Rachel Vondaacke, 47, of 1188 Mount Vernon Rd., Southington, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Carmen Damico, 50, of 21 Chesterown Rd., Sicklerville, N.J. was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Lauren Poppel, 26, of 4 Tillage Ct., Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged with fourth degree larceny.
- Amanda Bedell, 24, of 81 Wheeler Village, Southington, was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Tanner R. Pajor, 26,, of 946 Marion Ave., Southington, was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Paul Manson, 30, of 170 Byron Rd., Meriden, was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged with traveling to fast, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, illegal possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Gregory Newcity, 22, of 121 S. Washington St., Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 6 and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree stalking, and second degree harassment.
- Kyanna Sanderson, 21, of 43 Olympic Terrace, Irvington, N.J. was arrested on Oct. 6 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- Joseph Dattilo, 47, of 179 Clifton St., Wallingford, was arrested on Oct. 7 and charged with fifth degree larceny.
- Pamela J. Yorski, 34, of 19 Whitlock Ave., Southington, was arrested on Oct. 7 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and evading responsibility.
- Kimberly McKenna, 38, of 12 Betsey Rd., Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 7 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Jon Truskauskas, 44, of 82 Lake Harwinton Rd., Harwinton, was arrested on Oct. 7 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Nino Nealy, 25, of 45 Harris Circle, Waterbury, was arrested on Oct. 8 and charged with sixth degree larceny and operating a motor vehicle under suspension.
- Daniel E. Morris, 61, of 215 Unionville Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 9 and charged with failure to respond to an infraction.
- Gladynell Horn, 32, of 84 Muir Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Oct. 10 and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.