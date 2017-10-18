Obituary: Paul J. Emond, 85

Paul J. Emond, 85, of Southington passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Midstate Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Florence (Ciccotelli) Emond.

Born January 30, 1932 in Eagle Lake, ME, he was the son of the late Adrien and Marceline (Vaillancourt) Emond. Paul was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the U.S. Marines.

He retired in 1998 from Pratt and Whitney Aircraft. He enjoyed woodworking and making clocks.

He is survived by a sister, Viola Dubois, nieces, Gina Dubois and her children Aubrey Quinlan and her husband Shawn and their children Abigail, Stephen and Liam, along with nephew Adam Dubois, all of Southington. He is also survived by Darlene Foxworth and her husband Larry of OK., and nephew Glenn Dubois and his wife Sandi of MD.

He was predeceased by a brother Cyr Emond and a nephew Herbie Duboise.

The family wishes to thank the CCU at Midstate Hospital for all the care and support given to Paul and his family during his illness.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. for a Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling Hours will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m.

