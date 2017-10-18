Obituary: Clarence M. Page, 96

On Thursday, October 12, 2017, Cal Page, surrounded by family, suddenly and quietly passed away at Hartford Hospital due to a coronary episode. He was a resident of both Southington and Torrington, Connecticut.

Born December 12, 1920, Cal was raised in Bristol, Connecticut. His life experiences spanned the Great Depression and proudly serving his country in the U.S. Navy during the Pacific and Korean Wars. As a native son of Connecticut, he witnessed much of the state’s history as well. His years of employment and skills covered the great age of radio and television (as a repairman), worked at Garret Air Research in California during the birth of our country’s space age, as an electrical engineer, and ultimately for Pratt and Whitney in Hartford again as an electrical engineer, in the aerospace industry. A high school graduate, he advanced his skills and knowledge through college courses and self-education. He was very active in many civic organizations and community projects. He had great love of music and was a skilled guitarist, piano player and singer. He was an avid life-long bowler and a recent fan of playing pool. He enjoyed socializing and staying in contact with life-long friends. He loved to tinker, invent and repair, and was most happy when he heard the words “Hey, Cal, can you fix this?” He was a wonderful husband, father and friend.

He is predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Rosemary (Martin) Page, parents Almeda and Dolores (LaMonthe) Page, Irene (Page) Harrigan (sister), Georgette Page (sister), and Marcel Page (brother).

Cal is proudly and lovingly survived by two daughters; Doreen Page and Karen Page-Sant of Torrington. Two grandsons, Sean Sant, U.S.N. currently stationed in Rhodes Island; Jason Sant of California; and six great grandchildren.

On Wednesday, October 18, 2017, calling hours will held from 9:00am to 10:30am at Plantsville Memorial Funeral Home, 975 South Main Street, Plantsville CT, to be followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at The Church of St. Dominic, 1050 Flanders Road, Southington, CT with graveside services and reception directly after the Mass. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.PlantsvilleFuneralHome.com.