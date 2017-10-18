Obituary: Anthony J. Witkovic, 84

Anthony J. Witkovic, 84, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 at Southington Care Center.

Born on July 28, 1932 in New Britain to the late Anton and Florence (Anderson) Witkovic, he had been a longtime Southington resident.

Anthony served in the U. S. Navy and Air Force and was a member of the American Legion Post 72. He is survived by his sister, Beverly Florian of Southington and was predeceased by four sisters, Shirley Anderson, Annamae Witkovic, Margaret Rembis and Sandy Witkovic.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Southington. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 (TODAY) from 4- 5 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville.

For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com