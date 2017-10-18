Fire report for the Oct. 20 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 63 incidents from Monday, Oct. 2 to Monday, Oct. 9:
Monday, Oct. 2
- 10:03:47 a.m., 1348 West St., Stork Club, Service Call
- 10:46:04 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Medical assist, assist EMS
- 2:43:40 p.m., 137 Walkley Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 8:31:15 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Public service
- 9:39:00 p.m., 128 W. Main St., SFD Co. 1, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 9:54:26 p.m., 47 Cowles Ave., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
Tuesday, Oct. 3
- 9:30:00 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Public service
- 10:30:00 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Public service
- 2:48:12 p.m., 274 N. Main St., Building fire
- 3:22:39 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident
- 9:03:35 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Service Call
- 9:11:46 p.m. 960 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Overheated motor
- 9:15:00 p.m., 74 Thunderbird Dr., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
Wednesday, Oct. 4
- 7:58:16 a.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 9:30:00 a.m., 310 N. main St., SFD Co. 1, Service Call
- 12:04:50 p.m., 88 DeSorbo Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 12:57:53 p.m., 670 W. Center St., Unauthorized burning
- 3:55:37 p.m., 168 Center St., Witch Doctor, Smoke detector activation
- 4:40:20 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 4:55:40 p.m., 310 Main St., CVS, Oil or other combustible liquid
- 5:03:47 p.m., 170 W. Main St., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 9:18:29 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Service Call
Thursday, Oct. 5
- 9:30:00 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Service Call
- 10:30:00 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Service Call
- 3:19:58 p.m., 24 Pratt St., Tower Ridge, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 4:13:33 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit 29, Vehicle Accident
Friday, Oct. 6
- 7:32:11 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Passenger vehicle fire
- 9:31:36 a.m., 875 Queen St., TJ Maxx, Vehicle accident, general
- 9:48:25 a.m., 10 Maxwell Noble Dr., Public service
- 11:09:30 a.m., 99 Executive Blvd. South, Biological hazard, confirmed
- 2:30:16 p.m., 20 Red Oak Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 3:01:19 p.m., 854 S. Main ST., HazMat release investigation
- 3:13:12 p.m., 756 Main St., Dunkin Donut, Natural vegetation fire
- 3:31:55 p.m., 20 Red Oak Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 4:25:48 p.m., Berlin Ave. and Academy Ln., Vehicle Accident
- 4:35:29 p.m., Dogwood Dr. and Hobart St., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 7:25:04 p.m., 2 Carey St., Vehicle Accident
- 8:58:19 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Steam, Other gas mistaken for smoke
- 9:14:06 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Public service
- 9:30:13 p.m., 53 South Rd., Lock-out Building
- 9:30:47 p.m., 142 Eden Ave., Combustible, flammable gas, liquid
Saturday, Oct. 7
- 8:53:51 a.m., 89 Interstate Park Dr., No details.
- 12:13:56 p.m., 117 Scenic Dr., Assist police or other government entity
- 3:46:03 p.m., 692 West St., Vehicle accident
- 4:30:01 p.m., 1210 Flanders Rd., Search for lost person
- 7:20:43 p.m., 24 Darling St., HazMat release investigation
- 8:13:50 p.m., 15 N. Liberty St., Vehicle accident, general
- 9:42:23 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Service Call
Sunday, Oct. 8
- 9:23:40 a.m., 27 Autran Ave., Smoke detector activation,
- 11:18:13 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, M&W Entrance, Vehicle Accident
- 11:37:41 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Passenger vehicle fire
- 12:18:38 p.m., 46 Garden Gate Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 2:08:06 p.m., 72 Hamlin Brooks Pass, Alarm system activation
- 4:40:37 p.m., 835 Queen St., Bob Discount, Dispatched and cancelled en route
- 6:28:43 p.m., 25 Old Turnpike Rd., Smoke detector activation
- 9:08:52 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Service Call, other
Monday, Oct. 9
- 1:06:09 a.m., 709 Queen St., Taco Bell, Vehicle accident
- 9:31:16 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident
- 9:55:06 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident
- 3:50:43 p.m., 607 Savage St., Power line down
- 5:51:53 p.m., 26 Kane St., Electrical wiring, equipment
- 6:08:05 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-out Building
- 8:35:04 p.m., 36 Coach Dr., Smoke scare, odor of smoke