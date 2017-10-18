Fire report for the Oct. 20 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 63 incidents from Monday, Oct. 2 to Monday, Oct. 9:

Monday, Oct. 2

10:03:47 a.m., 1348 West St., Stork Club, Service Call

10:46:04 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Medical assist, assist EMS

2:43:40 p.m., 137 Walkley Dr., Smoke detector activation

8:31:15 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Public service

9:39:00 p.m., 128 W. Main St., SFD Co. 1, EMS call, excluding vehicle

9:54:26 p.m., 47 Cowles Ave., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

Tuesday, Oct. 3

9:30:00 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Public service

10:30:00 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Public service

2:48:12 p.m., 274 N. Main St., Building fire

3:22:39 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

9:03:35 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Service Call

9:11:46 p.m. 960 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Overheated motor

9:15:00 p.m., 74 Thunderbird Dr., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

Wednesday, Oct. 4

7:58:16 a.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

9:30:00 a.m., 310 N. main St., SFD Co. 1, Service Call

12:04:50 p.m., 88 DeSorbo Dr., Smoke detector activation

12:57:53 p.m., 670 W. Center St., Unauthorized burning

3:55:37 p.m., 168 Center St., Witch Doctor, Smoke detector activation

4:40:20 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, EMS call, excluding vehicle

4:55:40 p.m., 310 Main St., CVS, Oil or other combustible liquid

5:03:47 p.m., 170 W. Main St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

9:18:29 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Service Call

Thursday, Oct. 5

9:30:00 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Service Call

10:30:00 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Service Call

3:19:58 p.m., 24 Pratt St., Tower Ridge, EMS call, excluding vehicle

4:13:33 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit 29, Vehicle Accident

Friday, Oct. 6

7:32:11 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Passenger vehicle fire

9:31:36 a.m., 875 Queen St., TJ Maxx, Vehicle accident, general

9:48:25 a.m., 10 Maxwell Noble Dr., Public service

11:09:30 a.m., 99 Executive Blvd. South, Biological hazard, confirmed

2:30:16 p.m., 20 Red Oak Dr., Smoke detector activation

3:01:19 p.m., 854 S. Main ST., HazMat release investigation

3:13:12 p.m., 756 Main St., Dunkin Donut, Natural vegetation fire

3:31:55 p.m., 20 Red Oak Dr., Smoke detector activation

4:25:48 p.m., Berlin Ave. and Academy Ln., Vehicle Accident

4:35:29 p.m., Dogwood Dr. and Hobart St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

7:25:04 p.m., 2 Carey St., Vehicle Accident

8:58:19 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Steam, Other gas mistaken for smoke

9:14:06 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Public service

9:30:13 p.m., 53 South Rd., Lock-out Building

9:30:47 p.m., 142 Eden Ave., Combustible, flammable gas, liquid

Saturday, Oct. 7

8:53:51 a.m., 89 Interstate Park Dr., No details.

12:13:56 p.m., 117 Scenic Dr., Assist police or other government entity

3:46:03 p.m., 692 West St., Vehicle accident

4:30:01 p.m., 1210 Flanders Rd., Search for lost person

7:20:43 p.m., 24 Darling St., HazMat release investigation

8:13:50 p.m., 15 N. Liberty St., Vehicle accident, general

9:42:23 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Service Call

Sunday, Oct. 8

9:23:40 a.m., 27 Autran Ave., Smoke detector activation,

11:18:13 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, M&W Entrance, Vehicle Accident

11:37:41 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Passenger vehicle fire

12:18:38 p.m., 46 Garden Gate Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS

2:08:06 p.m., 72 Hamlin Brooks Pass, Alarm system activation

4:40:37 p.m., 835 Queen St., Bob Discount, Dispatched and cancelled en route

6:28:43 p.m., 25 Old Turnpike Rd., Smoke detector activation

9:08:52 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Service Call, other

Monday, Oct. 9