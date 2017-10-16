Obituary: B. David Gilland, 84

B. David Gilland, 84, of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away after a long illness surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, October 13, 2017 at the Village at East Farms in Waterbury. He was the beloved husband of Ann (Shurkus) Gilland.

Born December 17, 1932 in Torrington and grew up in Thomaston, he was the only child of the late Bernard M. and Mary (White) Gilland. He graduated from the University of CT with a BS in Business Administration.

Dave was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by Waterbury Hospital as VP of IT for 22 years and later retired from AETNA. Dave was a member of the Elks, he loved to hunt, fish, read and enjoyed cruises and fine dining.

In addition to his wife he leaves his children, Sean Gilland and wife Teresa of Mooresville, NC, Karen Veilleux and husband Richard of Southington, Mark Gilland of Norfolk, VA and Brenda Smith and husband David of Southington; seven grandchildren, Mary and Liam Gilland, Elizabeth, Gabrielle and Meredith Veilleux, Patrick and Gillian Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass with military honors will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington, burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be prior to the Mass from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Assoc., P.O. Box 718, Mystic, CT 06372 or Southington Community Services, 91 Norton St., Plantsville, CT 06479.

