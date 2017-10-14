Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, Oct. 12

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, Oct. 12. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Soccer—The Blue Knights bounced back from their double overtime loss at RHAM (4-4-2) on Tuesday by earning their fourth win and third shutout of the season with a 2-0 triumph at Simsbury (3-5-2). Kieran Tindall scored Southington’s first goal in the first half on a free kick from about 30 to 40 yards out that made its way through a crowd of players. When a Trojan attempted to clear a ball out of the penalty box less than five minutes into the second half, Colin Burdette blocked the kick and maintained possession, sailing a shot over the goalie’s head to the right corner of the net for the second goal. John Griffin halted three crucial shots on goal in the second half, finishing the game with seven saves. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they host Avon (6-2-2) on Monday, Oct. 16 and then head out on the road for Newington (1-7-1) on Friday, Oct. 20. Southington is currently 4-5-2.

