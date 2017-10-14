Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Oct. 13

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Oct. 13. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Soccer—The Lady Knights settled for their first tie of the season after drawing, 2-2, with Simsbury (7-2-2) at home. Following a scoreless first half, the Trojans got on the board first in the 55th minute. Julia Jahrstorfer lofted a pass up the field to Katelin Isakoff, who then dribbled through the defense and scored on a deep shot from the right side of the penalty box. Abby Sowa knotted the score in the 58th minute on a free kick from about 35 yards out that bounced through a crowd of players untouched. The Trojans regained the lead with a goal in the 62nd minute on a Kathryn Rutledge free kick that found an uncontested Jordan Shugdinis for the score. Southington answered again. After a header was blocked in the penalty box off a corner kick in the 71st minute, Nikki Carter came down with the rebound and netted the equalizer through a crowd of players that shielded the goalie. The Knights took 13 shots on goal. Olivia Sherwood saved 11 of Simsbury’s 14 shots on goal. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they travel to Avon (1-9) on Monday, Oct. 16 and then return home to host Hartford Public (1-10) on Friday, Oct. 19. Southington is currently 7-3-1.

Girls Swimming & Diving—The Lady Knights earned their third-straight win with a 90-78 rout of divisional Newington on the road. The following finished first in the meet: Meghan Hammarlund, Julie Duszak, Kayla Nguyen, and Gianna Perugini in the 200 medley relay; Duszak, Perugini, Kara Zazzaro, and Olivia Fournier in the 200 freestyle relay; Fournier, Andie Nadeau, Zazzaro, and Hammarlund in the 400 freestyle relay; Fournier in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle; Hammarlund in the 200 individual medley; Duszak in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke; Liz Beaulieu in diving; Nguyen in the 100 fly; and Maddie Symecko in the 100 backstroke. Fournier improved her Class LL time in the 200 freestyle (2:01.90). The Knights will be back in the pool next week when they host divisional Conard in their lone meet of the week and last home meet of the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 18. Meet time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is currently 7-1.

Girls Volleyball—Southington’s seven-match winning streak was snapped after the Knights were swept, 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-13), by Avon (12-2) at home for their second loss of the season. The Knights suffered shutouts in both losses. The Falcons are currently second in the CCC and tied for fifth in Class L. Nolyn Allen anchored the defense with 13 digs and went 9-for-10 serving with a pair of aces. Other team leaders included the following: Hannah Zelina (9 kills), Sarah Myrick (2 blocks), and Stephanie Zera (22 assists). The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week with contests against Rocky Hill (6-9), nonconference NFA (5-8), and divisional Conard (9-5). Southington is currently 10-2.

SOUTHINGTON FALL RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—3-0-1 (3-0-1).

Week 2—11-3-2 (8-3-1).

Week 3—19-9-2 (8-6).

Week 4—28-15-2 (9-6).

Week 5—39-20-2 (11-5).

Week 6—46-23-3 (7-3-1).

Teams Qualified for State Tournaments—Girls Volleyball (10-2), Girls Soccer (7-3-1).

Remaining Undefeated Teams—Football (5-0).

Runners’ Season Bests:

BOYS

Shane Leone (-)—16:39, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Conner Leone (-)—16:46.33, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational. Sean Young (-)—17:02, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Matt Penna (-)—17:10, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Ryan Slesinski (-)—17:19, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Jeff Hannigan (-)—17:37.64, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational. Tanner Sperry (-)—17:55.03, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational.

GIRLS

Kate Kemnitz (-)—20:27.23, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational. Isabella Scalise (-)—20:37, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Julia Michnowicz (-)—20:46, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Natalia Adamczyk (-)—20:46.84, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational. Sarah Minkiewicz (-)—20:54, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Laini Pizzitola (-)—21:09, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Kailey Schmarr (-)—21:11, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon.

Swimmers/Divers Qualified for Class LL Meet:

200 Freestyle (2:07.99)— Olivia Fournier, 2:01.90 (1st improved), 10/13 vs. Newington at Newington High School; Andie Nadeau, 2:05.18 (1st improved), 10/4 vs. Hall at Southington YMCA.

200 Individual Medley (2:28.99)—Meghan Hammarlund, 2:24.94 (1st improved), 9/20 vs. EO Smith at Southington YMCA; Maddie Symecko, 2:25.64 (1st improved), 9/27 vs. East Catholic at Southington YMCA.

50 Freestyle (26.69)—Olivia Fournier, 25.21 (2nd improved), 10/10 vs. Bristol Eastern at Dennis Malone Aquatics Center; Julie Duszak, 25.63 (2nd improved), 10/4 vs. Hall at Southington YMCA.

Diving (166.00)—Liz Beaulieu, 174.95, 10/6 vs. Farmington at Miss Porter’s School.

100 Fly (1:06.99)—Meghan Hammarlund, 1:03.13, 9/27 vs. East Catholic at Southington YMCA.

100 Freestyle (58.79)—Olivia Fournier, 55.29 (2nd improved), 10/10 vs. Bristol Eastern at Dennis Malone Aquatics Center.

500 Freestyle (5:51.99)—Andie Nadeau, 5:40.25 (3rd improved), 10/4 vs. Hall at Southington YMCA.

100 Backstroke (1:06.99)—Meghan Hammarlund, 1:04.56 (1st improved), 10/4 vs. Hall at Southington YMCA.

100 Breaststroke (1:17.99)—Julie Duszak, 1:11.39 (2nd improved), 9/27 vs. East Catholic at Southington YMCA; Patrycja Zajac, 1:13.96 (2nd improved), 10/10 vs. Bristol Eastern at Dennis Malone Aquatics Center.

