Letter: Town Councilor thanks light structure donors

To the editor:

A float in the recent Apple Harvest Festival parade carried our three new structures of light that will be displayed on the linear trail during the White Christmas in the Community event on Friday, Dec. 1. Following the event, the structures will be moved to our Town Green in downtown Southington and the Village of Plantsville Green for all to enjoy during the holiday season.

I want to once again thank our donors who so generously funded these lighted structures and thus started a new tradition for our families to enjoy: our 7-foot-tall moose was donated by Jim Garstang, private wealth advisor and registered principal of Six Point Wealth Advisors; the 6-foot-tall waving bear was donated by the HQ Family, which owns HQ Dumpsters and HQ Landscaping; and the apple, which is 5 feet in diameter, was donated by the Calvanese Foundation; the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain; the Main Street Community Foundation; Liberty Bank Vice President Rob Flood; Susan Urillo Larson, owner of Perfect Type; Joanne Alfieri, realtor at Century 21 All Points Realty; former state Rep. Dave Zoni; Town Manager Mark Sciota; and Town Councilors Tom Lombardi, Chris Palmieri and Dawn Miceli.

In addition, a huge thank-you to town engineer Annette Turnquist and assistant superintendent of highway/parks Gabe Calandra, both of whom went above and beyond their respective municipal roles and generously donated their time and talent to the effort to showcase these new treasures to our community.

Finally, thank-you to Kurt Holyst and his crew at HQ Dumpsters for providing the trailer and vehicle to haul and display the lighted structures. Coordinating a float in the parade is quite an undertaking, and Kurt graciously agreed to support the effort in any way he could.

Thank you all for all you do in our community. As I always say: the spirit of volunteerism is inherent in Southington and we are fortunate to live in a community that supports such endeavors.

Dawn A. Miceli, Southington Town Councilor