Letter: Reader supports Poulos for Council

To the editor:

Chris Poulos is on the ballot for a seat on the Southington Town Council. He is a young, principled man that will do what is best for the town of Southington. His superb set of skills has been honed through his many leadership experiences including a two year stint with the Peace Corps in Honduras.

He is not encumbered by any past alliances. His only goal, as a hopeful member of our town council, is to do what is in the best interest of our town and its citizens. I hope that you will join me and vote for Poulos.

Mark Drechsler, Southington