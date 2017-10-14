Commentary/Letters

Letter: Reader supports Poulos for Council

To the editor:

Chris Poulos is on the ballot for a seat on the Southington Town Council.  He is a young, principled man that will do what is best for the town of Southington.  His superb set of skills has been honed through his many leadership experiences including a two year stint with the Peace Corps in Honduras.

He is not encumbered by any past alliances.  His only goal, as a hopeful member of our town council, is to do what is in the best interest of our town and its citizens. I hope that you will join me and vote for Poulos.

Mark Drechsler, Southington

