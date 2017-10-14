Letter: Reader supports Oshana for BOE

To the editor:

Family traditions can be wonderful. In the case of the Oshana family, volunteering for Southington’s governing boards has been a tradition for decades. We had Bob Oshana on the Planning and Zoning Commission for decades, and Zaya Sr. on the Board of Education for 34 years.

And now, our town has been extremely fortunate to have Zaya Oshana Jr. on the PZC and now the Board of Education. This family has done so much to make Southington a better place to live, work and raise a family.

All three of these men have been recipients of tremendous votes on election night because of their hard work, dedication to those of us in town and because they make decisions for the benefit of us, not themselves. Oshana has had wonderful footsteps to follow in with his uncle and dad being his mentor and he has not missed a step.

For the benefit of Southington and our children, please vote for Oshana. and return him to the Board of Education. Thank you.

Christine Shanley-Buck, Plantsville