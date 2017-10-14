Letter: Reader supports Brown for BOE

To the editor:

I am writing to support the re-election of Bob Brown for the Southington Board of Education.

I have worked with Brown for over 10 years, and he is the type of person who values education. He truly cares about each student and will always go above and beyond to ensure that each child is getting what is necessary in order to be successful in life.

As a Board of Education member, he has supported my classes by coming in to observe lessons, provide feedback to students, and help me create lessons that will engage every child and make them active citizens.

Brown is the true definition of a good man who always will research, collaborate, and discuss all issues in education. He will look at all perspectives and always ask the question, “what is in the best interest of students?” He makes informed decisions and will create solutions to any problems that comes his way.

As an educator, it is nice to have the support and encouragement of a Board of Education member. I could not think of a better person to serve the Board of Education who will ensure that every child is receiving the necessary skills they need to be successful after high school.

When I think of a person who should lead educational philosophy, policy, and change I cannot think of anyone else but Brown. Thank you for your time.

Candace Marie Patten, Southington teacher