Obituary: Lori Ann Frauenheim, 58

Lori Ann Frauenheim, 58, of Manchester, Conn., passed away at home, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Lori was born June 13, 1959, in New Britain, Conn., and was the daughter of the late Henry and Noreen (Ross) Dagata.

Lori was a loving mother survived by her three children and family, daughter, Kristen (Staron) Goodwin and son-in-law, Josh of Newington, Conn.; her two sons, Michael Frauenheim and Steven Frauenheim, both of Southington, Conn. She was also a wonderful grandmother to her three grandsons, Jacob, Jackson and Lucas. Lori was predeceased by her brother, Mark Dagata.

A Celebration of Lori’s life will be held Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Manor Inn, 1636 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, Plantsville, CT. Her children will honor Lori in a private burial in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain, in the spring of 2018. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, New Britain, has charge of arrangements. To extend condolences to the Frauenheim family or to share a memory of Lori, please visit www.shakerfuneralhome.com.