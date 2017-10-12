Obituary: Pauline M. (Albert) Wilson, 71

Pauline M. (Albert) Wilson, 71, of Meriden, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at Masonicare in Wallingford.

Pauline was born in Wallagrass, Maine on March 27, 1946 to the late Willie and Margaret (Martin) Albert. She proudly served in the U.S. Army and loved everything outdoors, especially fishing. Pauline enjoyed spending time in Maine and cherished her family. She also was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

Pauline is survived by three sisters: Priscilla Bates and her husband Earl of Southington, Arlene Santoni and her husband Jerry and Sandra Gade, all of Meriden; two brothers, Paul Albert and his wife Sandra and Raymond Albert and his wife Linda, all of Maine; 3 stepchildren, Aurtis, Katie and Junior Wilson and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Maxine Tate and Rena Hazlett and her brother, Donald Albert.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Pauline’s memory may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City OK 73123.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial with military honors will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meriden. Calling hours will be held before the service from 9 -10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.