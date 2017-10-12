Obituary: Irene (Gasperini) Masciangioli, 90

Irene (Gasperini) Masciangioli, 90, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Hartford Hospital. She was the wife of the late Geno L. Masciangioli.

She was born May 9, 1927 in New Britain, the daughter of the late Peter and Agnes (Baxer) Gasperini. She was a graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing and was an RN at Bradley Memorial Hospital for 30 years. She was a parishioner of St. Aloysius Church, a member of the Ladies Guild, a Eucharistic Minister a volunteer for Bread for Life, Red Cross and Hospice. She received the St. Joseph Medal for her many years of service to the Church. The Medal is the highest honor bestowed upon a lay person from the Catholic Church. She was an avid gardener, knitter and cribbage player.

She is survived by her children, Paul and wife Maryann Masciangioli of Plantsville, James and wife Donna Masciangioli of Thomaston, Gene and wife Susan Masciangioli of Harwinton, John and wife Roslyn Masciangioli, Michael Masciangioli and Jeanette Kilcourse all of Southington, Anne Loveland and Glen Foster of Plainville. She also leaves 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, Paula Shamou of Michigan and Alberta Smith of Winsted. She was predeceased by her brothers Peter and Edward Gasperini.

The Funeral will be held on Friday at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Aloysius Church at 10 am for a Mass. Burial will be at South End Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4-7 pm.

Donations may be made in her memory to Bread for Life, PO Box 925, Southington CT 06489 or St. Aloysius Church, 245 Burritt St. Plantsville, CT 06479

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com