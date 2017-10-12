Obituary: Diana (Aleia) Tine, 87

Diana (Aleia) Tine, 87, of Portland CT, left this world peacefully October 5, 2017. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years, Theodore Tine Sr.

Born October 26, 1929, she was the daughter of Luigi and Angelina Aleia of Southington.

After graduating from Lewis High School, The Connecticut Institute of Hairdressing, advanced classes in NYC, Diana fulfilled her dream of becoming a Hair Stylist. She immediately began working at the exclusive salon in G Fox in Hartford CT.

Never one to shy away from a challenge, Diana established, owned and operated a successful Salon & and Spa for over 40 years in Middletown.

Her generous spirit touched many lives. She was committed to volunteering for the “Look Good…Feel Better” program; speaking with groups and supporting individuals through their treatment and healing process. She was a yearly participant of “Warm the Children”, and along with her staff, a local fund raiser for St. Jude’s Hospital. Her most famous moment however, may have been as Mrs. Claus at the “Holiday on Main Street”, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, of which she was a member.

Diana received numerous awards, recognitions and honors. She was 1 of 4 Salon owners in the country chosen by Redken Laboratories to serve on its Advisory Pane. Diana was also recognized by Dale Carnegie for Outstanding Performance in human relations, a Who are Who Honored Professional, and Woman of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce.

Diana was a loving and caring Mother and Grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. She is survived by her children; Theodore Tine & Megan, Kim & Jim Snow, Robin Tine & Michael, Michele and Ettore Castelli, and her granddaughters Sara and Jordan Castelli. She was predeceased by her siblings Molly Stintson, Anthony Aleia, Samuel Aleia, Rose Ferrari and Edie Ramondetta. She was a parishioner of St Sebastian Church.

Our family is very grateful to; Hartford Health Care at Home Hospice for their Staff, 24 care and availability. Special thanks to Kelly, Shirley, Wan appreciation for Ganet and Elaine of Companions for Living of West Hartford.

Calling hours will be held at D’Angelo’s Funeral home (860) 347-0752 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm October 16, 2017. A mass will be held October 17 2017 at St, Sebastian Church in Middletown at 10:00am followed by a burial at St Sebastian Cemetery in Middletown.

In the spirit of Diana’s commitment to helping those in need, in lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the organizations below that supported Diana and the elderly: Hartford Health Care at Home Hospice, 1290 Silas Dean Highway, Suite 4B, Westhersfield, CT 06109; Mulberry Garden Adult Day Center, 58 Mulberry Street, Plantsville, CT 06479; or Alzheimer’s Resource Center of Connecticut, 1261 S. Main St., Plantsville, CT 06479