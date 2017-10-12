Obituary: Catherine A. (Wurzinger) Miron, 77

Catherine A. (Wurzinger) Miron, 77, of Southington, passed away on Saturday October 7, 2017 at the Summit at Plantsville. She had been the loving wife of Edward Miron for nearly 60 years.

Born February 11, 1940 in Waterbury to the late John and Inette (Plumb) Wurzinger, she had been a longtime Southington resident.

Catherine enjoyed cooking and loved her family. She cherished every moment she spent with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband Ed, she is survived by 4 children: Inette Miron of VT, Edward Miron and his wife Sherri of Plantsville, Charlene Miron of Bristol and Michelle Salgado and her husband Bryan of NC, 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, her sister Elaine Ciavarella of Watertown and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, William and Robert Wurzinger.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ciardella and the Summit at Plantsville for the excellent care.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at the Plantsville Funeral Home. 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in South End Cemetery, Southington. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com