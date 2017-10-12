Niles Arthur Johnson, 86, of Harwinton, beloved husband of the late Joyce (Prescher) Johnson, passed away peacefully Monday, October 9th, 2017. Born November 10th, 1930 in Bristol, son of the late Niles L. and Linnea (Spong) Johnson, Arthur was a graduate of Radcliffe Hicks School of Agriculture at UConn. He went on to be a GC/Home Builder and along with two partners developed a notable golf course in Southington.

He is survived by his children, daughter Deborah Walonoski and husband Mark of Southington; son Mark Johnson and wife Mary of Harwinton; son Karl Johnson and wife Sandra of Harwinton; son Paul Johnson and friend Deborah of Harwinton; his sister Katherine Kalwat of New Britain, brother Lawrence Johnson and wife Sonja of Aiken, South Carolina, 10 grandchildren, Kirstin, Kara, Amy, Lorin, Nissa, Jack, Connor, Ian, Jason and Heather; 11 great-grandchildren Sara, Ryan, Mark, Sage, Grady, Kayla-Mary, Emma, Ethan, Elliot, Alexander and Kacy-Joyce, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law Rhoda, brother-in-law Gordon, grandson Eric and daughter-in-law Dawn Johnson. The family would like to extend a special thanks to caregivers Francine and Ken who helped to make his last couple months of life very comfortable. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Foothills VNA, 32 Union St., Winsted, CT 06098 or to the Harwinton Congregational Church, 1 Litchfield Road, Harwinton, CT 06791. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.