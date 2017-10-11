Police blotter for the Oct. 13 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, Sept. 27 to Monday, Oct. 2:
- Tina Mason, 48, of 41 Summer St., Bristol, was arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Jennifer Puyarena, 44, of 345 Zion St., Hartford, was arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with risk of injury, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Amirah Flynn, 28, of 905 Burnside Ave., East Hartford, was arrested on Sept. 29 and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree harassment, and second degree threatening.
- Donald Donaghy, 52, of 81 Andrews St., Bristol, was arrested on Sept. 29 for possession of marijuana and a weapon in the motor vehicle.
- Sarah Chambers, 18, of 182 Miller Farm Rd, Plantsville, was arrested on Sept. 30 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Michael Piercey, 18, of 19 Eldred Dr., E. Haven, was arrested on Oct. 2 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.