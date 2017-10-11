Police blotter for the Oct. 13 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, Sept. 27 to Monday, Oct. 2:

Tina Mason, 48, of 41 Summer St., Bristol, was arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Jennifer Puyarena, 44, of 345 Zion St., Hartford, was arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with risk of injury, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

Amirah Flynn, 28, of 905 Burnside Ave., East Hartford, was arrested on Sept. 29 and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree harassment, and second degree threatening.

Donald Donaghy, 52, of 81 Andrews St., Bristol, was arrested on Sept. 29 for possession of marijuana and a weapon in the motor vehicle.

Sarah Chambers, 18, of 182 Miller Farm Rd, Plantsville, was arrested on Sept. 30 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Michael Piercey, 18, of 19 Eldred Dr., E. Haven, was arrested on Oct. 2 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.