Miscellaneous listings for the Oct. 13 edition

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

SOUTHINGTON

7TH ANNUAL TOWN-WIDE TAG SALE. Sponsored by The Arc of Southington. The tag sale is open to the residents, businesses and organizations of Southington, Plantsville, Marion and Milldale. Cost is $15 to be included on the address list and map. Cost is $20 for ads for businesses and organizations. Maps will be available for $1 at The Arc of Southington, 201 W. Main St. from Oct. 10-13, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or at Tops Supermarket, from Oct. 7-14. All proceeds benefit The Arc of Southington social services and advocacy programs and are tax deductible. For more information, call (860) 628-9220 x100 or visit arcsouthington.org/events.

SHS CLASS OF 1962 REUNION. 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Southington CC, Back Nine Tavern. Final count must be in by Sept. 14. For more info or if you plan to attend, call Ron DePaolo (860) 621-6003 or Yvonne Butler Webber (860) 291-9080.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

SOUTHINGTON

SHS CLASS OF 1967 REUNION. 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Waverly Inn, Cheshire. Cost is $65 per person, includes hors d’oeuvres, buffet, and desserts. Tickets available through Sept. 1. Contact: Joann Volpe at joavolp@yahoo.com or Leslie (Turek) Griffin at lesandcolt6@gmail.com.

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN HS CLASS OF 1960 REUNION. Noon to 5 p.m. at Stanley Golf Course, New Britain. Cost is $35 per person. Contact: Joan Mancini-Neyes at (860) 747-6137 or Jnoyes1485@cox.net; or Terry Piccoli-DeBisschop at terrymarie65@cox.net; or Kathy Walsh-Fagan at (860) 674-1279. www.NBHS1960.com.

TUESDAY, OCT. 24

SOUTHINGTON

EXPLORE CT NEWSPAPERS FOR GENEALOGY. 7:30 p.m. at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St. Sponsored by the Southington Genealogical Society. TV Researcher Janeen Bjork will show where and how to find CT newspapers online and will share the search methodology that she developed working with a dozen newspaper websites, along with step-by-step instruction on working with OCR (optical character recognition). More info, contact southingtongenealogicalsociety@gmail.com or visit southingtongenealogicalsociety.org

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25

SOUTHINGTON

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS PROGRAM. 7 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. Speaker and author Casey Morley will share her testimony of emerging from and coming to terms with a life filled with abuse. Event is wheelchair accessible. More info at FCCSouthington.org or (860) 628-6958.

THURSDAY, NOV. 2

SOUTHINGTON

URBIN T. KELLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 50TH ANNIVERSARY. 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kelley School, 501 Ridgewood Rd. The school formerly known as “West Ridge Elementary School” until the early 1980s will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a celebration that’s open to anyone who attended or worked at the school. School artifacts and displays in the gym, along with a photo booth and tours of the school. Refreshments will be served. RSVP at carduini@southingtonschools.org or call (860) 628-3310.

SATURDAY, NOV. 4

SOUTHINGTON

TIPS – TRAINING FOR INTERVENTION PROCEDURES. 7:45 a.m. registration. 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. training at Buffalo Wild Wings, 774 Queen St. Sponsored by the Southington STEPS Coalition. Educational and training seminar for businesses for the responsible service, sale, and consumption of alcohol. Participants will receive TIPS workbook, handouts, identification booklets, and age verification sheets. To register, email Megan Albanese at albanesem@southington.org. More info at (860) 276-6262.

TAG SALE. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Southington, 581 Meriden Ave.. Home goods, books, collectibles, jewelry, linens, holiday decorations, baked goods and more. Proceeds benefit the church. Free admission. More info at (860) 628-8121 or the church’s Facebook page.

SATURDAY, NOV. 11

SOUTHINGTON

FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH FAIR. 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 232 Bristol St. More than 25 unique craftsman, as well as a bake sale, raffle table, free hourly raffles and a “cupcake walk” with 40 different varieties of homemade cupcakes. Free admission. Tables are still available for craftsman ($45). Contact Carol Paradis, (860) 384-4024.

FRIDAY, NOV. 17

SOUTHINGTON

RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR BUS TRIP. Departure TBA. Sponsored by the First Baptist Church. Cost is $198 and includes transportation, tickets to the Radio City Christmas Spectacular featuring the Rockettes, family style lunch at the famous Italian restaurant Carmine’s, and gratuities. Contact the church office at (860) 621-8121 or Bev Tooley at (860) 621-3024.

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

BRISTOL

ST ANN CRAFT FAIR. 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Saint Ann Church Hall, 215 West St. Presented by the Ladies of St. Ann Sodality. Over 50 craft tables with food and fun.

KENNEDY MIDDLE SCHOOL HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kennedy Middle School, 1071 S. Main St. Over 50 vendors will be showcasing crafts, including jewelry, clothing, chocolates, sports items, hand knitted and crochet items, florals, healthy living items, holiday items, pampering products, personalized items, and more. Full lunch menu and drawings. Admission is $1. Proceeds benefit the school. A few non-jewelry vendor spaces are still available. Contact: lynn.damboise@snet.net.

NOV. 28-29

SOUTHINGTON

CRUZIN’ CONGOS PA TRIP. All are welcome on a Pennsylvania Christmas Adventure hosted by the Cruzin’ Congos of First Congregational Church, 37 Main St., which will include the National Christmas Museum, a show at the Sight & Sound Theater, and a visit to Longwood Gardens. More info at FCCSouthington.org or call Meredith (860) 628-8982.

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

SOUTHINGTON

HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paul Church, 145 Main St. St. Paul’s Church is looking for area crafters to share their talents for the 11th Holiday Boutique. Holiday and general handcrafted items are preferred, and tables are provided at 8 feet by 5 feet. For applications, email charlhinckley@sbcglobal.net.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

HONORING LOCAL WARTIME VETERANS. The Southington Veterans Committee is seeking veterans who entered the military from The Town Southington, received an honorable discharge, but have not been honored for their military service. The Veterans Committee is keeping a data base and is planning a future date to upgrade the monuments on the town green. They are looking for veterans that served during World War I (April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918); World War II (Dec. 7, 1941 to Dec. 31, 1946); Korea (June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955); Vietnam (Feb. 28, 1961 to May 7, 1975); Lebanon and Grenada (Aug. 24, 1982 to July 31, 1984); Panama (Dec. 20, 1989 to Jan. 31, 1990); Persian Gulf (Aug. 2, 1990 until cessation of hostilities as determined by the U.S. government.) Contact: John DeMello Sr., (860) 302-4666 or at southingtonmilitaryveterans@gmail.com

BULKY WASTE TRANSFER STATION HOURS. The bulky waste transfer station on Old Turnpike Road will be open for the following dates and times: from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 14, 21, 28; Nov. 4, 18; Dec. 2, 16.

DONATIONS OF USED PERSONAL MUSIC DEVICES. The Rotary Club of Southington is collecting new and gently used Apple products to benefit the Music and Memory project for people with memory loss. Call Robin Morrell at (860) 302-7563 or RobinMorrell@msn.com.