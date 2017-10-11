Girls Soccer: Lady Knights win, but not easy

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

Their head coach was certainly pleased that his team came away with a pair of wins in their most productive week yet on the season, leaving them one win shy of qualifying for the Class LL tournament for the second-straight year with seven games remaining in the regular season.

However, Southington coach Mike Linehan still finds himself scratching his head when his Lady Knight soccer team outshoots their opponent by double figures and only comes away with just one score.

Although the Knights scored eight goals on 20 shots against a 1-7-1 Platt team, Linehan said that he’s not so sure it’s a good indication that they solved their prolonged quandary.

“We’re still looking to take more quality shots on goal,” the coach said. “My hope is that we continue to work on that aspect of our game, so when we compete against some of the more competitive CCC teams, we’ll have a greater degree of success.”

Patience is what Linehan said could end Southington’s goal-scoring drought against competitive teams. In order to instill patience in his players, Linehan plans to simulate the pressures of a game-like environment through drills in practice.

“We have a tendency to panic around the goal and rush our shots,” said Linehan. “We’re working on a level of composure. Instead of being rushed to take that 40-yard shot, I’d rather take a shot 20 to 10 yards from the goal.”

The Knights will be back on the turf this week when they host East Hartford (2-6-1) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Simsbury (7-1-1) on Friday, Oct. 13. Simsbury is currently tied for fourth in the CCC. Southington is currently 6-3.

Win vs. NW Catholic

OCT. 2—The Knights earned their second-straight win by blanking divisional NW Catholic, 1-0, at home on Monday. It was the first time Southington had defeated NW Catholic in years, including a 7-0 loss the Knights suffered to the Lions in the first round of the 2013 Class LL tournament.

In the 20th minute, Kelly Doyle outworked a defender to a loose ball and turned a hustle play into a shot on goal. Doyle’s shot hit a diving goalie’s mitts and just barely dropped behind the goal line for the game-winning score.

The Knights took 26 shots on goal and held the Lions to just two shots on goal. Olivia Sherwood started as goalie.

Win at Platt

OCT. 6—The Knights earned their third-straight win and sixth shutout of the season with an 8-0 rout of Platt on the road on Friday. It was the second time this season that Southington had recorded an 8-0 shutout, as all of Southington’s wins on the season have been shutouts.

Alexa Imme marshaled the offense with a pair of scores and an assist. The Knights took 20 shots on goal, holding the Panthers without a shot on goal in the first half. Sherwood and Deborah Hannigan split halves in the net, as Hannigan saved one shot on goal in the second half.

For this week's box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2017/10/10/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-oct-13-edition).