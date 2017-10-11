Fire report for the Oct. 13 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 55 incidents from Monday, Sept. 25 to Monday, Oct. 2:

Monday, Sept. 25

9:07:03 a.m., 139 Cobblestone Dr., Smoke or odor removal

10:35:16 a.m., 261 Summit St., Alarm system activation

10:56:03 a.m., 1250 Andrews St., Authorized controlled burning

11:23:20 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, EMS call, excluding vehicle

12:10:24 p.m., 64 Knotter Dr., Smoke detector activation, no fire

2:15:47 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

4:23:09 p.m., 84 N. Summit St., Electrical wiring/ equipment

5:03:27 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

Tuesday, Sept. 26

12:04:24 a.m., 22 Summit Farms Rd., Power line down

2:45:58 a.m., 12 Hickory Hill, Lock-in

9:37:04 a.m., 120 Spring Hill Rd., Public service

10:50:45 a.m., 61 Jody Ln., No Incident found on arrival

12:07:27 p.m., 50 Masters Dr., Smoke detector activation

1:30:16 p.m., 1816 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Lock-out

4:11:10 p.m., 103 Norton St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

4:33:55 p.m., 196 Atwater St., Arcing, shorted electrical

5:15:44 p.m., 29 High St., YMCA, Lock-out

5:49:07 p.m., 69 Lazy Ln., SPD, Arcing, shorted electrical

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8:12:38 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Public service assistance

3:15:35 p.m., Carter Ln. and Main St., Vehicle accident

3:50:22 p.m., Pleasant St. and Woodruff St., Vehicle accident

5:34:12 p.m., 1 Wheeler Village Dr., Natural vegetation fire

7:10:01 p.m., Curtiss St. and West St., Vehicle accident

9:20:51 p.m., 887 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

Thursday, Sept. 28

9:32:45 a.m., 1501 Meriden Ave., Medical assist, assist EMS

10:29:14 a.m., 36 Oak St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

3:32:15 p.m., 64 Knotter Dr., Smoke detector activation

3:52:21 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

4:24:13 p.m., 37 Main St., Vehicle accident

4:50:06 p.m., 46 Honey Ln., Brush or brush-and-grass mix

8:27:10 p.m., 18 Oak St., Vehicle accident

8:29:16 p.m., 79 Academy St., Vehicle accident

9:13:46 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Public service

Friday, Sept. 29

1:17:50 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

2:00:09 a.m., 150 Savage St., Country Club, Unintentional transmission

2:47:35 p.m., 139 Cobblestone Dr., Smoke or odor removal

3:38:02 p.m., 81 Meriden Ave., Vehicle accident

4:14:43 p.m., West St. and Prospect St., Vehicle accident, general

6:57:43 p.m., Echo Valley Rd. and Burritt St., No Incident found on arrival

10:16:21 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Public service

Saturday, Sept. 30

10:51:36 a.m., 35 Hacienda Circle, Smoke detector activation

2:01:41 p.m., 125 Mill St., Dog Park, Service Call

7:59:28 p.m., 177 Roxbury Rd., Authorized controlled burning

9:15:00 p.m., 236 N. Main St., Service Call, other

10:00:00 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Service Call, other

Sunday, Oct. 1

10:40:54 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival

1:18:01 p.m., 56 Center St., Wild Orchid, Oil or other combustible liquid

2:38:24 p.m., 18 Sun Valley Dr., Electrical wiring/ equipment

4:07:05 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Passenger vehicle fire

4:19:12 p.m., 20 Grove St., Faith Living, EMS call, excluding vehicle

5:31:42 p.m., 531 Meriden Ave., Unauthorized burning

5:48:53 p.m., 32A Darling St., Medical assist, assist EMS

8:26:20 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Service Call, other

Monday, Oct. 2