Boys soccer: Knights win twice

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

Injuries have been at the forefront of the Blue Knight soccer team throughout the first half of the regular season, and it’s been indicative of their record. But now, key starters are gradually making their way back to the field, and it’s starting to reflect in the team’s recent outings.

After experiencing their most productive and successful weeks of the regular season this past week, the Knights picked up a pair of victories, including their first divisional win of the season, and moved up to a tie for second in the West Colonial Division. Southington is now just four wins away from qualifying for the Class LL tournament for the third-straight year with seven games remaining in the regular season.

The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they travel to RHAM (3-4-2) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Simsbury (3-3-2) on Thursday, Oct. 12. Southington is currently 3-4-2.

Win at NW Catholic

OCT. 2—After missing some time with an injury, Elijah Rodriguez returned to the field last week and led his team to victory to start this week, as the Knights broke their three-game losing streak and earned their first road win and divisional win of the season with a one-goal triumph, 2-1, at NW Catholic on Monday.

In the 71st minute, Alexis Frausto won a ball at midfield and handed it off. Marek Kryzanski hit a running Rodriguez with a lead pass down the right side of the field. Rodriquez was alone and zipped a shot by NW Catholic’s goalie to the left corner of the net.

Frausto assisted Rodriguez with his first goal of the game in the 13th minute, before NW Catholic’s DeAnte Anderson knotted the score with a goal in the 18th minute. The Knights took 11 shots on goal and three corner kicks. John Griffin saved two shots on goal.

Win vs. Bristol Eastern

OCT. 6—The Knights earned their second-straight win in their second shutout of the season by blanking Bristol Eastern, 2-0, at home on Friday.

Following a scoreless first half, Kieran Tindall assisted Colin Burdette with a goal in the 74th minute. Hayden Burbank capped off the victory with a goal moments later in the 77th minute to add insurance.

The Knights took 17 shots on goal and three corner kicks. Griffin saved eight shots on goal.

For this week's box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2017/10/10/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-oct-13-edition).