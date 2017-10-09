Obituary: William G. “Bill” Cook, 93

William G. “Bill” Cook, 93, of Orlando, FL passed away on Monday Oct. 2, 2017. He was born in Southington, CT on August 24, 1924, the son of the late John and Suzzanna (Peregrin) Cook.

Bill was educated in Connecticut schools. Upon graduation in 1942, he enlisted in the US Army Air Corps, where he served for four years as a commissioned bombardier, navigator and radar observer.

He was married for 65 years to his high school sweetheart Janice Marie (Erbe) Cook until her death in 2009. He was employed in various administrative capacities in Connecticut Industries until his retirement to Orlando, FL in 1976.

Bill is survived by a son, William J. Cook of Salem, Oregon, daughters, Susan Mary Cook and Carol Ann Stanton of Orlando, FL and Brunswick, ME. He also leaves a brother Walter J. Cook of Southington, CT and Palm Beach Gardens, FL and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife Janice and sisters, Mary DeSando, Catherine D’Angelo, Ann Galiette and Magdalene Galiette.

Funeral services and burial were held in Orlando, FL