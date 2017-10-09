Obituary: Rhoda Mary (Leonard) Clynes, 90

Rhoda Mary (Leonard) Clynes, 90, of East Hampton and formerly of Southington, widow of James J. Clynes, died peacefully on Wednesday Oct. 4 at Apple Rehab of Cromwell.

Born May 20, 1927 in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Raymond F. and Agnes (Schussler) Leonard. Rhoda grew up in New Britain and was a graduate of New Britain High School. She married James Clynes in April 1949. They moved to Southington in 1958 where they raised their family. Rhoda was an employee of South End Elementary School in Southington where she enjoyed working as a secretary, assisting not only the teachers but also becoming a friendly face to the many children who attended the school. Following her retirement in 1982 from South End School, Rhoda continued her work at St. Dominic School and actively volunteered her time at Bradley Memorial Hospital. In1992 they relocated to East Hampton, CT where she and her loving husband of 67 years enjoyed countless hours looking over Lake Pocotopaug from their front porch.

Her most enjoyable moments were on Sunday when her family joined them for an afternoon of swimming, boating and family dinners. Winters were spent in South Pasadena, FL, where, although she missed her children, she and her husband developed many special, lasting friendships at the Causeway Village.

Rhoda was a communicant of St. Patrick Church in East Hampton, and a member of the Ladies Guild. She lived a fulfilling life but her most special attributes were how she cared for and interacted with her children, eagerly partaking in activities with them even if it involved learning how to snow ski, sail, golf or water ski. As long as she was with family, she was happy.

Rhoda is survived by her son James W. Clynes and his wife Lisa of Southington, a daughter Nancy Ninesling and her husband David of East Hampton, a sister-in-law Margie Clynes of Ponte Verde Beach, FL, six grandchildren Ryan and wife Kait, Kacie, Zach, A.J., K.J., and Alyssa and two great grandchildren Taylor and Bentley.

She was predeceased by her brother Raymond Leonard and her sister Rita Urban.

Friends may call at the Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main St. East Hampton on Monday Oct. 9th from 5:00PM until 7:00PM. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Tuesday Oct. 10th at 9:30AM in St. Patrick Church in East Hampton. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to East Hampton Volunteer Ambulance Assoc. P.O. Box 144 East Hampton, CT 06424.

To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.