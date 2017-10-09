Obituary: Mary (Harbanuk) Farr, 86

Mary (Harbanuk) Farr, 86, of Wolcott, died on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Mulberry Gardens in Southington after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the widow of John Robert Farr.

She was born in Waterbury on May 29, 1931, daughter of the late Andry Leon Harbanuk and Mary (Lipa) Harbanuk. She was a lifelong area resident and had worked as a lab technician with Uniroyal Chemical.

She is survived by her sister, Anna H. Urban of Wolcott; nieces and nephews, Dr. Mary Ann Cordeau, Leon Farr, Michelle Arnold, and John Farr; her grand-nieces, Mary Elizabeth Cordeau and Roberta Ann Cordeau; along with other nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother, Stephen Harbanuk; and her sister, Anastasia Eberle.

Funeral services were held on Oct. 9 at O’Brien Funeral Home in Forestville, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Leo The Great Church in Waterbury. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery in Waterbury.

Memorial donations may be made to New Horizons Renovations Project, c/o Abbey of Regina Laudis, 273 Flanders Rd., Bethlehem, CT 06751 or at abbeyofreginalaudis.org/donations.html.

