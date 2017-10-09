Obituary: Helen J. (Ganges) Topa, 87

Helen J. (Ganges) Topa, 87, formerly of Southington, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 5th at Apple Rehab in Cromwell. She was the wife of the late Stanley Topa.

She was born in Rochester, NY, on Oct. 6, 1929, the daughter of the late John and Marion (Eckert) Ganges . Prior to her retirement she had worked at the former Oxley Drug Store for many years. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church.

She is survived by her children Donna and husband Mark Dudzik of Farmington, John and wife Kris Topa of New Hampshire and Thomas and wife Barbara Topa of TN, and Michelle Cole of Hamden, 8 grandchildren and a great grandson. She also leaves a brother Joey Ganges of AZ and sister Bernice Hurlbut of Cromwell. She was predeceased by a grandson Jeffery Topa and a brother Samuel Ganges.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Oct.12th at 10 am at the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St. Plantsville. Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. There are no calling hours. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd. Newington, CT 06111

