Obituary: Alfred J. Cross, 77

Alfred J. Cross, 77, of Southington, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. He was the husband of Marilyn (Jones) Cross.

He was born in Willamansett, MA the son of the late Frank and Mary (Miranda) Cross. He graduated from UCONN and received his Masters degree from Central CT State University. Prior to his retirement he was a Teacher in the Hartford School System. Al was an active member of the Grace United Methodist Church and a member of the Church Choir for over 20 years. He enjoyed popular music and many sports and was a former long distance runner.

In addition to his wife Marilyn he leaves two sons Scott D. Cross and wife Dana and Dale S. Cross and wife Diliana all of Glastonbury, three grandchildren Madeline , Devin and Dean Cross as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 2 brothers and a sister.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 at 11 am at the Grace United Methodist Church, 121 Pleasant St. Southington. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 5-7 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St.

Donations may be made in his memory to the Grace United Methodist Church, 121 Pleasant St.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com