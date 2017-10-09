Bristol man arrested for possession of marijuana during a road rage incident in Southington

Donald Donaghy, 52, of Bristol was arrested by Southington police on Sept. 29, at approximately 5:11 p.m., for his involvement in a road rage/reckless driving earlier in the day.

The investigation began when Southington police received a report about the incident, which began on I-84 Eastbound. At the time of the report, the vehicles were traveling north on West Street in Southington.

A Southington officer located the vehicles and initiated the investigation at the intersection of West Queen Street and West Street. During the investigation, Donaghy allegedly told the officer that he had a hunting knife, approximately 7.5 inches long, under the seat of his vehicle. Also during the investigation, the officer located two baggies of suspected marijuana, one on the ground next to Donaghy’s vehicle and the other inside the vehicle. One of the baggies weighed approximately .28 oz. and the second baggie weighed approximately .54 oz.

A Southington K-9 Unit (Kira) assisted in this investigation.

Donaghy was charged with illegal possession of marijuana and weapons in a motor vehicle. He was processed and released on a $5,000 bond with a court appearance scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Bristol Superior Court.