Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Oct. 7

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, Oct. 7. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Cross Country—Southington traveled to Wickham Park in Manchester for the second time this season and received a preview of the postseason after competing in the 34th annual Wickham Invitational. However, the 70-degree weather didn’t help either team’s cause. The boys team finished second to last by place and dead last by time in the championship varsity race. The girls team finished dead last by place and time in the championship varsity race. Conner Leone paced the boys team with a time of 17:29, finishing 29th out of 87 runners. Then there was a big gap between Connor Leone and the next male Southington runner. Sean Young (55th, 18:30), Matt Penna (60th, 18:44), Ryan Slesinski (62nd, 18:51), and Shane Leone (71st, 19:00) also scored. Tanner Sperry (72nd, 19:00) and Jeff Hannigan (85th, 19:58) contributed. Cheshire’s Brendan Murray (15:58) beat out Shelton’s Robert Dillon (16:15) to win the race. Xavier (53) beat out Staples (66) to finish first overall as a team. In a smaller field of only 37 runners, Natalia Adamczyk paced the girls team with a time of 21:44, finishing 16th. Kailey Schmarr (20th, 22:04), Sarah Minkiewicz (21st, 22:16), Isabella Scalise (29th, 22:53), and Laini Pizzitola (37th, 24:46) also scored. Erin McGill (20:13) and Alexandra Ross (20:14) marshaled the Tomahawks (15) to a first-place finish over Cheshire (86), as five of Glastonbury’s seven runners in the race graced the finish line first. The Knights will be back on the trails next week when they host divisional NW Catholic at Camp Sloper in their regular season finale on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Meet time is 4 p.m. The boys team is currently 5-2, and the girls team is currently 3-4.

SOUTHINGTON FALL RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—3-0-1 (3-0-1).

Week 2—11-3-2 (8-3-1).

Week 3—19-9-2 (8-6).

Week 4—28-15-2 (9-6).

Week 5—39-20-2 (11-5).

Teams Qualified for State Tournaments—Girls Volleyball (9-1).

Remaining Undefeated Teams—Football (5-0).

Runners’ Season Bests:

BOYS

Shane Leone (-)—16:39, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Conner Leone (up 2)—16:46.33, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational. Sean Young (down 1)—17:02, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Matt Penna (down 2)—17:10, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Ryan Slesinski (-)—17:19, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Jeff Hannigan (-)—17:37.64, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational. Tanner Sperry (-)—17:55.03, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational.

GIRLS

Kate Kemnitz (up 6)—20:27.23, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational. Isabella Scalise (down 1)—20:37, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Julia Michnowicz (down 1)—20:46, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Natalia Adamczyk (-)—20:46.84, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational. Sarah Minkiewicz (down 2)—20:54, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Laini Pizzitola (down 1)—21:09, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Kailey Schmarr (down 1)—21:11, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon.

Swimmers Qualified for Class LL Meet:

200 Freestyle (2:07.99)—Olivia Fournier, 2:03.14, 9/27 vs. East Catholic at Southington YMCA; Andie Nadeau, 2:05.18 (1st improved), 10/4 vs. Hall at Southington YMCA.

200 Individual Medley (2:28.99)—Meghan Hammarlund, 2:24.94 (1st improved), 9/20 vs. EO Smith at Southington YMCA; Maddie Symecko, 2:25.64 (1st improved), 9/27 vs. East Catholic at Southington YMCA.

50 Freestyle (26.69)—Olivia Fournier, 25.26 (1st improved), 9/20 vs. EO Smith at Southington YMCA; Julie Duszak, 25.63 (2nd improved), 10/4 vs. Hall at Southington YMCA.

Diving (166.00)—Liz Beaulieu, 174.95, 10/6 vs. Farmington at Miss Porter’s School.

100 Fly (1:06.99)—Meghan Hammarlund, 1:03.13, 9/27 vs. East Catholic at Southington YMCA.

100 Freestyle (58.79)—Olivia Fournier, 55.33 (1st improved), 10/4 vs. Hall at Southington YMCA.

500 Freestyle (5:51.99)—Andie Nadeau, 5:40.25 (3rd improved), 10/4 vs. Hall at Southington YMCA.

100 Backstroke (1:06.99)—Meghan Hammarlund, 1:04.56 (1st improved), 10/4 vs. Hall at Southington YMCA.

100 Breaststroke (1:17.99)—Julie Duszak, 1:11.39 (2nd improved), 9/27 vs. East Catholic at Southington YMCA; Patrycja Zajac, 1:14.14 (1st improved), 10/6 vs. Farmington at Miss Porter’s School.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.