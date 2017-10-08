Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Oct. 6

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Oct. 6. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Field Hockey—The Lady Knights earned their first road win and second shutout of the season by blanking divisional Wethersfield (2-7-1), 3-0. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they travel to Conard (4-2-2) for their lone game of the week on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Southington is currently 3-5.

Football—The Blue Knights remained undefeated after pitching their second shutout of the season with a 45-0 triumph at Hall (1-4). A 51-yard pass from Will Barmore to Tim O’Shea and a 21-yard field goal by Evan Johanns gave the Knights a 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Barmore’s touchdown pass to O’Shea came on Southington’s first offensive play of the game. A 42-yard punt return by Shaun Wagner and three-yard run by Tanner LaRosa added a couple more scores to the offensive onslaught in the second quarter. On a 4th-and-18 from Hall’s own 15-yard line later in the quarter, Joe Koczera blocked a Warrior punt and fell on the ball in the end zone to extend Southington’s lead to 31-0 by halftime. The Knights capped off the win with scores from James Ringrose (57-yard pass from Barmore) and Dillon Kohl (4-yard run) in the second half, which were both the first varsity touchdowns for the pair. The Knights also blocked two more punts in the second half, all credit to Ian Hall and Ryan Gavronski, as the defense held the Warriors without a single first down in the game and minus-9 yards of total offense. Hall anchored the defense with 13 tackles, including nine assists, and two sacks. Koczera finished with 10 tackles, including five assists, and a sack. Other than scoring a touchdown on special teams, Wagner also picked off a pass. LaRosa paced the backfield with 33 yards on 10 carries. Barmore completed 12 of 22 passes for 257 yards, throwing one interception. O’Shea led all receivers with three catches for 65 yards. The Knights will be off this week with a bye, but will return to the turf the following week on Friday, Oct. 20 when they host New Britain (2-3) in their last divisional game of the season on First Responders Appreciation Night. A win would clinch the CCC Division I West title for the fourth-straight year. Game time is 7 p.m. Southington is currently 5-0 and one of six undefeated teams in Class LL.

Boys Soccer—The Blue Knights earned their second-straight win in their second shutout of the season by blanking Bristol Eastern (3-5-1), 2-0, at home. Following a scoreless first half, Kieran Tindall assisted Colin Burdette with a goal in the 74th minute. Hayden Burbank capped off the victory with a goal moments later in the 77th minute to add insurance. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they travel to RHAM (3-4-2) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Simsbury (3-3-2) on Thursday, Oct. 12. Southington is currently 3-4-2.

Girls Soccer—The Lady Knights earned their third-straight win and sixth shutout of the season with an 8-0 rout of Platt (1-7-1) on the road. It was the second time this season that Southington had recorded an 8-0 shutout, as all of Southington’s wins on the season have been shutouts. Alexa Imme marshaled the offense with a pair of scores and an assist. The Knights took 20 shots on goal and held the Panthers to just one shot on goal. Deborah Hannigan started as goalie for the first time this season. With seven games remaining in the regular season, the Knights are just one win shy of qualifying for the Class LL tournament for the second-straight year and will look to do so next week when they host East Hartford (2-6-1) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Simsbury (7-1-1) on Friday, Oct. 13. Simsbury is currently tied for fourth in the CCC. Southington is currently 6-3.

Girls Swimming & Diving—The Lady Knights traveled to Miss Porter’s School where they bounced back from their loss to divisional Hall on Wednesday with a 95-81 victory over divisional Farmington. The following finished first in the meet: Maddie Symecko, Julie Duszak, Meghan Hammarlund, and Olivia Fournier in the 200 medley relay; Fournier, Hammarlund, Andie Nadeau, and Duszak in the 200 freestyle relay; Duszak, Hammarlund, Nadeau, and Fournier in the 400 freestyle relay; Symecko in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke; Nadeau in the 200 freestyle; Duszak in the 50 freestyle; Liz Beaulieu in diving; Hammarlund in the 100 fly; Fournier in the 100 freestyle; Kara Zazzaro in the 500 freestyle; and Patrycja Zajac in the 100 breaststroke. Beaulieu qualified for the Class LL meet with her mark in diving (174.95). Zajac improved her state-qualifying time in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.14). The Knights will be back in the pool next week when they travel to the Dennis Malone Aquatics Center to swim against Bristol Eastern on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and divisional Newington on Friday, Oct. 13. Southington is currently 5-1.

Girls Volleyball—After dropping the first set, the Lady Knights rallied back to take the next three and earn their sixth-straight win with a 3-1 (18-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23) triumph at EO Smith (8-2). The Panthers are currently tied for fourth in the CCC. Team leaders from the match included the following: Sarah Myrick (15 kills), Jenna Martin (14-for-15 serving with 3 aces), Hannah Zelina (3 blocks), Nolyn Allen (22 digs), and Stephanie Zera (45 assists). The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week when they travel to Simsbury (9-4) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and then return home to host Avon (9-2) on Friday, Oct. 13. Avon is currently third in the CCC. The Knights are also scheduled to travel to American International College in Springfield, Mass. on Monday, Oct. 9 for the fifth annual Spalding VolleyHall Class Girls High School Tournament, which is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. The tournament will feature 24 of the top girls high school teams from throughout the Northeast, including state champions from Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, New York, and Washington D.C. Southington is currently 9-1, ranked second in the CCC and fourth in Class LL.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.