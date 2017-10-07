Letter: Readers supports Hammersley for PZC

To the editor:

I write this letter in support of Bob Hammersley for the Planning and Zoning Commission in the upcoming election.

I have known Hammersley for several years through our church. I know him to be a caring, thoughtful and deliberative person. He is also a committed public servant who has devoted a large part of his life to serving others.

Through public service Hammersley has selflessly aided and contributed to our community in many ways. Having served as an officer with the Flanders PTA, coaching his son’s Little League teams or as a current member of the Southington PZC, he has diligently worked to betterment of our community.

On the PZC, Hammersley approaches his role from the perspective of encouraging economic development with sensitivity to maintaining the character of the town. He also supports an expansion of the town’s tax base to maintain a low tax rate for Southington’s residents.

It is this experience and these beliefs that he will use for the benefit of our residents and the commercial interests in our town, so that Southington continues to grow and attract more residents like ourselves to the community.

I hope that you can join me in voting for Hammersley for PZC on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Sarah Chorzempa Pelletier, Plantsville