Letter: QRWA officials thank volunteers for river cleanup

To the editor:

The Quinnipiac River Watershed Association would like to thank all the volunteers that made the 2017 fall river multi town cleanup a huge success. On Monday, Sept. 23, we had over 100 volunteers spread across six towns; Plainville, Southington, Meriden, Wallingford, North Have, and New Haven. Through the hard work and dedication of our volunteers, the QRWA removed approximately 2,000 pounds of trash and debris from the watershed.

Some of the items removed were: several car tires, an old payphone, an air conditioner, several shopping carts, countless plastic bottles, and many other items. We look forward to continuing to work with our volunteers in the future and hope that others can join us at future events.

We would like to give a special thank you to the coordinators for each town; Shianne Cutler in Plainville, Sue Bruzik in Southington, David James in Meriden, Tim Nielsen in Wallingford, Tim Cutler in North Haven, and Christel Manning in New Haven. Again, thank you all for helping with our mission to restore the Quinnipiac River and its watershed for the health and enjoyment of the citizens and communities along its reach, and to educate students, families, individuals, businesses and governments to be informed stewards of the river.

Tim Cutler, QRWA Director