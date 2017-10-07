Letter: AHF Road Race director thankful for community support

To the editor:

Wow, what a day. After scorching hot weather, Mother Nature blessed us with a perfect day for the 38th running of the Apple Harvest Festival Road Races. The unbelievable weather coupled with over 1,600 participants in our 5-Mile and 5K road races, along with our 2-mile walk, Y Cup, and Little Fritter Fun Runs, very enthusiastic crowds, and the return of legendary runner Bill Rodgers paved the way for a wonderful day.

This success means that there many who deserve a shout out and big round of applause.

Heartfelt thanks to our generous sponsors including our community running partners Sheffy, Mazzaccaro, DePaolo & DeNigris; our title sponsor, our gold sponsors, Activate Southington, Bristol Hospital, Brown Psychotherapy, Crazy Bruce, Community Foundation of Greater New Britain, CT Computer Services, Comprehensive Orthapaedics and Muscularskelton Care, Gaylord Physical Therapy, Guaranteed Rate, Hartford HealthCare Rehabilitation Network, McNicholas Family Chiropractic, Mount Southington, Network Interiors, Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine, Progressive Pathways, The Reach Foundation, Serafino Pharmacy, Smith Brothers, Southington Security, STEPS, Town and Country Early Learning Centers, our Silver Sponsors, CT Appliance & Fireplace Distributors, Joe Plante- State Farm Agent, Matthew Jalowiec, Probate Judge, Peoples United Bank, Plainville-Southington Health District, PQ Controls, Thomas-Hill Lawncare and Landscapping; our Food Sponsors, Anthony Jacks, Bakery on Main, Chasboro Bakery, Eddies Sombrero, Fancy Bagels, L.E.A.F., Liberty Bank, Pepper Pot, Rogers Richards, Stop & Shop, Walgreens. Our sponsors allow us to provide the highest quality possible as well as raise some funds to for the YMCA’s annual support campaign.

Big time thanks to Awards of Elegance for providing our awards and medals for the races. They were awesome.

Thank you John Atashian for taking a zillion awesome pictures. You really capture the spirit of the event Please check them out at johnatashian.com/Southington-Apple-Harvest-Fest/AHF-Road-Race

Our volunteer crew was simply the best. Many thanks to nearly 200 volunteers who help us provide the very best experience for all participants. Special shout out to the Southington High School cross country team for your continued support.

Once again we had tremendous support from the Southington Police Department helping us provide a very safe race for our runners.

Our t-shirt competition was a huge success this year with lots of submissions from local artists and designers. Congrats to Michael Williamson for winning the popular vote for this year’s design.

Thank you to Brian Jennings, John Goralski, and The Observer for your fantastic pre and post race coverage. You do a terrific job of capturing all aspects of our hometown race.

Thanks to the Town of Southington and the Apple Harvest Festival Committee for supporting our efforts. We are honored and proud to be part this Southington tradition.

Thanks for everyone who might have been inconvenienced with your Sunday morning travels. We work hard to communicate details about the race to folks who live on or near the course and do our best to minimize shutdowns of roads. Please send along any suggestions on how we can improve

We are already looking forward to the 39th Annual Apple Harvest Festival Road Races on Sunday, Sept. 30.

Race results and all info about the Apple Harvest Road Races can be found at www.sccymca.org/apple

John Myers, Apple Harvest Festival road race director