Superintendent receives high marks from BOE

The Southington Board of Education conducted their annual evaluation of the Superintendent of Schools on Thursday, Sept. 14. This evaluation is based on Superintendent Timothy Connellan’s performance in the district from July 1, 2016, though the close of the 2016-2017 school year.

“The Southington Board of Education determined that Mr. Connellan met, or exceeded, expectations in all standards,” officials said in the release. “The Board recognizes and values Mr. Connellan’s leadership in all areas of his work and that he has accomplished the yearly goals set forth for the 2016-2017 school year.”

Each year the Superintendent is responsible for listing detailed goals for the school year. The goals are broken down into categories including: teaching and learning, facilities, technology, school safety and security, and budget. Each category outlines further-specified goals, and after the year is up, all goals are determined as either completed or incomplete by the Board.

A press release from the Board of Education explained that the evaluation process is conducted by the board, where the superintendent is evaluated on the following standards: board-superintendent relations, community relations, personnel relations, educational program, business matters, professional leadership, and personal qualities.

“Mr. Connellan’s leadership is moving our district toward improved student outcomes and ongoing improvement of practice by our staff,” BOE chair Brian Goralski said in the release. “The Board appreciates Mr. Connellan’s organized, thoughtful and student focused approach in his own professional practice as Superintendent of the Southington Public Schools. The Board looks forward to continuing out work with Mr. Connellan.”