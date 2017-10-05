Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Oct. 4

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Oct. 4. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Swimming & Diving—In their first divisional meet of the season, the Lady Knights suffered their first loss of the season after falling, 93-77, to Hall at home. One of Southington’s only two losses during last year’s regular season came to the Warriors. The Knights opened the meet with a two-point lead, 8-6, following a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay, but it didn’t take Hall long to respond. The Warriors quickly jumped out in front with a first-place finish in the 200 freestyle and first and second-place finishes in the 200 individual medley and never looked back, surrendering just two third-place finishes in the meet. The Knights finished with 17 best times, which is one above their average of best times for a meet this season. The following finished first in the meet: Meghan Hammarlund, Julie Duszak, Maddie Symecko, and Olivia Fournier in the 200 medley relay; Fournier in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle; Meghan Hammarlund in the 100 backstroke; and Julie Duszak in the 100 breaststroke. The following improved their Class LL qualifying times: Andie Nadeau in the 200 freestyle (2:05.18) and 500 freestyle (5:40.25), Duszak in the 50 freestyle (25.63), Fournier in the 100 freestyle (55.33), and Hammarlund in the 100 backstroke (1:04.56). Nadeau improved her state time in the 500 freestyle for the third time this season. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Miss Porter’s School to battle divisional Farmington on Friday. Meet time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is currently 4-1.

Girls Volleyball—The Lady Knights qualified for the Class LL tournament for the 14-straight year by earning their fifth-straight win with a 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-14) sweep of Platt (5-4) at home. Stephanie Zera and Jenna Martin marshaled the offense behind the baseline. Zera went 11-for-12 serving with four aces, and Martin went 17-for-17 with four aces. Zera also dished out 35 assists. Sarah Myrick paced the offense with nine kills, and Nolyn Allen anchored the defense with 12 digs. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to EO Smith (8-1) on Friday. EO Smith is currently tied for second in the CCC. Southington is currently 8-1 and also tied for second in the CCC, sitting in fourth in Class LL.

