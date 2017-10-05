Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, Oct. 3

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, Oct. 3. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Cross Country—The Knights returned to Stratton Brook State Park for a second time this season where they managed to come away with just one win in a double dual meet against divisional Hall and Simsbury. The boys team defeated Simsbury, 22-34, but fell, 15-49, to Hall. The girls team got swept, falling, 19-44, to Simsbury, and, 16-47, to Hall. Connor Leone paced the boys team by finishing eighth with a time of 17:39.5. Shane Leone (15th, 18:10.7), Sean Young (17th, 18:19.0), Matt Penna (20th, 18:40.3), and Ryan Slesinski (21st, 18:45.2) also scored. Marcel Prat (30th, 19:22.3) and Tyler Strong (34th, 19:34.1) contributed. Hall’s Trey Cormier (16:59.1) beat out Simsbury’s Solomon Davis (17:00.6) to win the race, as six of the top seven spots were filled by Hall runners. Kate Kemnitz paced the girls team by finishing sixth with a time of 22:19.0. Natalia Adamczyk (18th, 22:49.5), Kailey Schmarr (21st, 23:11.6), Isabella Scalise (26th, 24:23.9), and Sarah Minkiewicz (27th, 24:24.2) also scored. Kelly Koba (29th, 24:56.2) and Meghan Sheline (30th, 24:56.9) contributed. Hall’s Jenna Zydanowicz (19:06.2) and Rose Kitz (20:32.4) marshaled the Warriors to a sweep, as four Hall runners graced the finish line first. Four of the next five spots were filled by Simsbury runners. The Knights will wrap up the week when they return to Wickham Park in Manchester for a second time this season to compete in the 34th annual Wickham Park Invitational on Saturday. The meet is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. The boys team is currently 5-2. The girls team is currently 3-4.

Field Hockey—After breaking their four-game losing streak with a 6-0 win over East Catholic (4-3), the Lady Knights fell right back in the losing column and suffered their fourth shutout of the season after being blanked, 3-0, by Hall (4-3) at home. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to divisional Wethersfield (2-6-1) on Friday. Game time is 5 p.m. Southington is currently 2-5.

