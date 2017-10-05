Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, Oct. 2

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, Oct. 2. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Soccer—The Blue Knights broke their three-game losing streak and earned their first road win and divisional win of the season with a one-goal triumph, 2-1, at NW Catholic (2-4-1). The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Bristol Eastern (3-4) on Friday. Game time is 6 p.m. Southington is currently 2-4-2.

Girls Soccer—The Lady Knights earned their second-straight win by blanking divisional NW Catholic (2-6), 1-0, at home. All five of Southington’s wins on the season have been shutouts. Kelly Doyle scored the game-winning goal in the first half, unassisted. The Knights took 26 shots on goal and held the Lions to just two shots on goal. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Platt (0-6-1) on Friday. Game time is 3:30 p.m. Southington is currently 5-3.

Girls Volleyball—The Lady Knights earned their fourth-straight win and fifth shutout of the season with a 3-0 (25-8, 25-15, 25-8) sweep of divisional NW Catholic (2-8) on the road. Team leaders from the match included the following: Erica Bruno (9 kills), Haley Larrabee (12-for-15 serving with 6 aces), Hannah Zelina (8 digs), and Stephanie Zera (37 assists). The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Platt (5-3) on Wednesday and then head out on the road for EO Smith (7-1) on Friday. EO Smith is currently tied for second in the CCC. Southington is currently 7-1 and one win shy of qualifying for the Class LL tournament for the 14th-straight year.

