Obituary: William J. ‘Jim’ Rock, 81

William J. “Jim” Rock, 81 of Southington passed away on Monday, September 11, 2017 at the HCC at Bradley Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Patricia (LaMontagne) Rock.

Born December 22, 1935 in Bristol he was the son of the late, William and Pauline (Raymond) Rock.

He was a Veteran of the Army and retired from Ideal Forge.

He was a member of the Southington Calendar House and the American Legion Kiltonic Post 72.

In addition to his wife he leaves his children, Thomas Rock and wife Cherie of New Mexico, Hazel Swisher and Michael Rock both of Southington; sisters, Jean Cassina, Irene Rock and Angie Latino and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by sisters, Grace Rogers, Evelyn Rock, Beatrice Shappy and Eleanor Cleary and a brother Ernest Rock.

The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington assisted the family with his arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com