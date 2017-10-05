Lady Knight swimmers extend winning streak

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

To date, the Lady Knight swimming and diving team currently has seven swimmers, including one diver, qualified in nine events for the Class LL meet. They are also unblemished with a 4-0 record as they continue to float past the conference.

With six meets remaining in the regular season, the Knights will dip into their first divisional meets of the season this coming week, which will feature their first true test of the season when they square off against one of the West Hartford teams that handed them one of their only two losses last season.

The secret for Southington’s success thus far has been the team’s numbers and depth, which has helped stabilized the Knights against anyone.

“We have the ability to avoid any sixth-place finishes or anyone doubling us up in a relay,” said Southington coach Evan Tuttle. “If we can continue to do those things into the future for the remainder of the season, we’ll be doing just fine.”

The Knights will be back in the pool this week when they host divisional Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and then head out on the road for divisional Farmington on Friday, Oct. 6.

Win vs. East Catholic

SEPT. 27—The Knights earned their third-straight win to remain undefeated with a 95-72 triumph over East Catholic at home on Wednesday. Southington clinched the win by the 400 freestyle relay and finished with 18 best times.

The following finished first in the meet: Meghan Hammarlund, Julie Duszak, Maddie Symecko, and Andie Nadeau in the 200 medley relay; Duszak, Kara Zazzaro, Jess Monte, and Olivia Fournier in the 200 freestyle relay; Fournier, Symecko, Nadeau, and Hammarlund in the 400 freestyle relay; Fournier in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle; Duszak in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke; Hammarlund in the 100 fly and 100 backstroke; and Nadeau in the 500 freestyle.

The following qualified for the Class LL meet: Fournier in the 200 freestyle (2:03.14) and 100 freestyle (55.44), after swimming both events for the first time this season, and Hammarlund in the 100 fly (1:03.13). Fournier was just off her own school record in the 100 freestyle, owning school records in the 50 freestyle and 200 freestyle as well.

“She (Fournier) looked so smooth,” said Tuttle. “She got out of the pool from the 200, and I told her that it was the most effortless 200 that I had ever seen. We’ve worked on that stroke in lengthening it out a lot, and it’s really coming around.”

The following improved their state marks: Symecko in the 200 individual medley (2:25.64), Nadeau in the 500 freestyle (5:47.38), and Duszak in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.39).

Win at Plainville

SEPT. 29—A couple days later, the Knights closed out the week with a 98-76 rout at Plainville on Friday. The meet went to exhibition races by the 100 backstroke, and the Knights hit their average best times in a meet with 16.

“That’s a good average to have,” said Tuttle. “If we can continue to hold that standard, we’re going to be in good shape come the end of the season.”

As Southington’s second away meet of the season, it was only the second time the Knights divers saw the board in competition. But they delivered, as the Knights swept the event. Alyssa Aulbach took first and just missed the Class LL meet by less than two points, and Elizabeth Beaulieu took second.

“I look forward to away meets, not just because we can score in diving, but it gives them a chance to compete in what they’ve been working so hard at,” the coach said. “I’m not really that worried about the placing and scoring. I just want them to be rewarded for their hard work in practice.”

The following finished first in the meet: Hammarlund, Patrycja Zajac, Symecko, and Duszak in the 200 medley relay; Duszak, Monte, Zazzaro, and Nadeau in the 200 freestyle relay; Nadeau, Zazzaro, Symecko, and Hammarlund in the 400 freestyle relay; Nadeau in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle; Symecko in the 200 individual medley; Duszak in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke; Hammarlund in the 100 fly and 100 backstroke; and Zazzaro in the 100 freestyle.

Nadeau improved her state time in the 500 freestyle (5:43.67). Not only did she post a pair of best times in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, she also posted a best time by anchoring the 200 freestyle relay after swimming the 500 freestyle and led off the 400 freestyle relay with yet another best time.

Nadeau improved her state time in the 500 freestyle (5:43.67). Not only did she post a pair of best times in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, she also posted a best time by anchoring the 200 freestyle relay after swimming the 500 freestyle and led off the 400 freestyle relay with yet another best time.