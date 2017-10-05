2017 Apple Harvest Festival: Oh, we love a parade

This year’s parade, led by Grand Marshall Lowell DePalma of the Southington Police Dept., attracted thousands of viewers with over 60 organizations participating in marching.

Each year, parade floats are presented to a panel of judges, and winners are picked for specific categories:

Church Group Float winner was Faith Living Church, carrying a band and followed by singers.

Civic Group Float winner was Polish Falcons, carrying the “Polish Pierogi King” and fairy tale creatures.

School Group Float winner was Thalberg Elementary, with PTA members and students dressed in farmer garb.

Youth Group Float winner was Cyber Knights, with a robot shooting hoops and beach balls.

Chairman Theme winner was Derynoski Elementary, sporting the Apple Dumpling theme with chefs and bushels of apples.

High School Band winner was HillHouse High School, with a frantically dancing band leader and students boasting their tunes.

Drum Corp winner was CT Alumni Senior Drum Corp, drumming up the crowd. Middle School Marching Band winner was DePaolo, playing “Louie, Louie” to their audience.

Photos by JOHN GORALSKI