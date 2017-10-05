2017 Apple Harvest Festival: Apple Harvest Festival competitions draw crowds to the main stage

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

The Festival’s annual Apple Pie and Apple Fritter Eating contests always draw a crowd, and this year was no different. No contestants walked away clean, or hungry.

Pie Eating Contests

Winners of the age seven to 11 division were Elijah Stein in first, Collin Martin second and Edwin Castillo third. Stein, wiping pie crust from his forehead, said he won “by trying my best.” Third place winner, Castillo, said, “I’m so happy that I won. It’s the first contest I’ve ever won!”

Winners of the age 12 to 17 division were Melody Rivera in first, Connor Farquhar second and Maggi Alcutt third. Rivera won first for the second year in a row. “I feel great and it’s so much fun to do. I always love the Apple Harvest Festival.”

Winners of the 18 and up division were Michael Kryzanski in first, his son Erik Kryzanski second and David Waldren third. Michael has also been a past winner. “There were a lot more speed demons last year, so I’m glad they didn’t show up this year,” said Michael with a laugh. Son Erik said, “It’s a great time. You feel like a celebrity for a few minutes like you’re on top of the world!”

Fritter Eating Contests

Winners of the age seven to 11 division were Daria Kryzanski in first, Reagan Donahue in second and Tyler Brown in third. Daria was met by Michael and Erik Kryzanski after the contest. Their whole family placed in the contests. “Guess it runs in the family,” said Michael.

Winners of the age 12 to 17 division were Matt Jacobson in first, Noah Pierce in second and Thomas Swiderski in third. Jacobson said, “It wasn’t that hard actually. I just ate.”

Winners of the 18 and up division were Matteo Guadio in first, Ethan Pandolfi in second and Andrew Chavez in third. The Apple Pie and Fritter eating contests will be held again next Saturday on the main stage of the festival at 12 and 12:30 p.m.

Contests continue next weekend with more pie eating and fritter eating challenges on the main stage. Apple pie eating contests are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 at 12 p.m. with the fritter eating contests following immediately afterwards.

Bed Races

The Bed Races were cancelled this year due to lack of submissions.

Festival coordinator Jim Champagne reported only three contestants submitted.

“The race would’ve been over in five minutes,” he said.

Photos by JOHN GORALSKI