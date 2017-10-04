Weekly scoreboard for the Oct. 6 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Oct. 1. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Boys Soccer

Farmington 5, Southington 0

Monday, Sept. 25

At Southington

Farmington 03 02 — 05

Southington 00 00 — 00

First half—1, Jake Dunst (Shamir Holt), FHS, 13:42; 2, Nic Zimmerman (Will Fitzsimmons, Patrick Catillo), FHS, 2:59; 3, Fitzsimmons, FHS, 29.4.

Second half—4, Brennan Hughes, FHS, 38:30; 5, Fitzsimmons, FHS, 7:15.

Shots—FHS, 14. SHS, 3.

Saves—Ryan Plickys/Jeff Sytulek, FHS, 9. John Griffin, SHS, 3.

Corners—FHS, 5. SHS, 0.

Records—FHS, 2-1-2. SHS, 1-3-2.

New Britain 2, Southington 1

Thursday, Sept. 28

At Southington

New Britain 00 02 — 02

Southington 00 01 — 01

First half—No scoring.

Second half—1, John Morell, NBHS, 22:19; 2, Minel Mehmedovic, NBHS, 20:33; 3, Evan Daddona, SHS, 16:01.

Shots—NBHS, 6. SHS, 26.

Saves—Adam Gottner, NBHS, 12. John Griffin, SHS, 3.

Corners—NBHS, 0. SHS, 8.

Records—NBHS, 2-5. SHS, 1-4-2.

Girls Soccer

Farmington 2, Southington 1

Monday, Sept. 25

At Tunxis Mead Park, Farmington

Southington 01 00 — 01

Farmington 01 01 — 02

First half—1, Katherine Crouse (Ally Carr), SHS; 2, Izzy Lipinski (Taylor Hennig), FHS.

Second half—3, Alexa Scott, FHS.

Shots—SHS, 17. FHS, 5.

Saves—Olivia Sherwood, SHS, 5. Carline Ives, FHS, 10.

Records—SHS, 3-3. FHS, 3-1-2.

Southington 8, Bloomfield 0

Thursday, Sept. 28

At Phil Rubin Stadium, Bloomfield

Southington 02 06 — 08

Bloomfield 00 00 — 00

First half—1, Natalie Verderame, SHS; 2, Ally Carr (Shannon Litchfield), SHS.

Second half—3, Verderame, SHS; 4, Katherine Crouse, SHS; 5, Emma Panarella (Crouse), SHS; 6, Verderame (Taylor Hubert), SHS; 7, Litchfield (Carr), SHS; 8, Carr, SHS.

Shots—SHS, 21. BHS, 2.

Saves—Olivia Sherwood, SHS, 2. Mikayla Hayes, BHS, 12.

Corners—SHS, XX. BHS, XX.

Records—SHS, 4-3. BHS, 2-3-2.

Cross Country

Boys Results

Glastonbury 24, Southington 31

Glastonbury 15, Farmington 50

Southington 15, Farmington 50

Tuesday, Sept. 26

3.1 miles, 79 runners

At YMCA Camp Sloper

SELECTED RESULTS

1, Conner Leone, Southington, 17:44; 2, Jacob Smith, Glastonbury, 17:47; 3, Samuel Wilcox, Glastonbury, 18:24; 4, Shane Leone, Southington, 18:46; 5, Oliver Printy, Glastonbury, 18:51; 6, Zachary Smith, Glastonbury, 18:51; 7, Ryan Slesinski, Southington, 18:52; 8, Thomas Stone, Glastonbury, 19:23; 9, Sean Young, Southington, 19:33; 10, Jeff Hannigan, Southington, 19:35; 11, Matthew Penna, Southington, 19:57; 12, Ben Palladino, Southington, 20:03; 13, Cameron Keenan, Glastonbury, 20:07; 15, Cameron Pedemonti, Glastonbury, 20:24; 26, Jimmy Siuta, Farmington, 21:34; 30, Nick Calcavecchia, Farmington, 22:11; 34, Quinn Welsh, Farmington, 22:37; 37, Ethan Grubelich, Farmington, 22:50; 42, Casey DeBiase, Farmington, 23:05; 45, James Galske, Farmington, 23:44; 47, Nicholas Vendetti, Farmington, 23:50.

Record—SHS, 4-1.

Frank Kelley Invitational

Saturday, Sept. 30

3.1 miles, 135 runners

At Wrentham Park, Wrentham, Mass.

Team results (championship division)—(19 teams) 1, Wakefield, 120 (1:24:07.84); 2, Pentucket, 142 (1:24:41.22); 3, Newton North, 145 (1:23:58.31); 4, Northampton, 158 (1:25:08.91); 5, Methuen, 168 (1:25:26.31); 6, Plymouth North, 175 (1:24:59.77); 7, Westford Academy, 192 (1:25:33.77); 8, Peabody, 206 (1:25:49.73); 9, Southington, 209 (1:26:18.4); 10, Duxbury, 219 (1:26:29.01); 11, Saint John’s Prep, 302 (1:27:36.65); 12, North Andover, 330 (1:28:40.06); 13, Ayer Shirley, 340 (1:29:22.88); 14, Westwood, 344 (1:29:14.29); 15, Woburn, 358 (1:29:10.92); 16, Marblehead, 384 (1:30:03.3); 17, Frontier, 385 (1:31:22.45); 18, Burlington, 414 (18:16.98); 19, South Hadley, 484 (1:34:02.82).

SELECTED RESULTS

1, Tristan Shelgren, Saint John’s Prep, 15:24.53; 2, Andrew Mah, Newton North, 15:46.39; 3, Nick McNamee, Plymouth North, 16:00.76; 4, Ian Horsbugh, Newton North, 16:03.7; 5, Ethan Matthews, Ayer Shirley, 16:05.71; 6, Claudio Rocha, Peabody, 16:10.23; 7, Jason dolan, Westford Academy, 16:12.05; 8, Zach Conant, Westwood, 16:14.64; 9, Anshel Isles, Woburn, 16:15.28; 10, Be Gordon-Sniffen, Northampton, 16:23.59; 21, Conner Leone, Southington, 16:46.33; 27, Shane Leone, Southington, 16:58.31; 49, Matt Penna, Southington, 17:21.6; 61, Ryan Slesinski, Southington, 17:34.63; 64, Sean Young, Southington, 17:37.53; 65, Jeffrey Hannigan, Southington, 17:37.64; 81, Ben Palladino, Southington, 17:55.55.

Girls Results

Glastonbury 20, Southington 41

Glastonbury 15, Farming ton 48

Southington 19, Farmington 44

Tuesday, Sept. 26

3.1 miles, 41 runners

At YMCA Camp Sloper

SELECTED RESULTS

1, Kate Kemnitz, Southington, 22:35; 2, Brittany Anderson, Glastonbury, 22:35; 3, Erin McGill, Glastonbury, 22:36; 4, Grace Sparrow, Glastonbury, 22:37; 5, Angela Braga, Glastonbury, 22:38; 6, Alexandra Ross, Glastonbury, 22:38; 7, Katrina Wiegmann, Farmington, 22:42; 8, Sarah Minkiewicz, Southington, 22:59; 9, Amanda Naylor, Glastonbury, 23:02; 10, Kelly Queen, Glastonbury, 23:09; 11, Isabella Scalise, Southington, 23:16; 13, Natalia Adamczyk, Southington, 23:35; 16, Julia Michnowicz, Southington, 24:26; 17, Kailey Schmarr, Southington, 24:40; 20, Amanda Perkowski, Southington, 26:11; 24, Julia Furmanek, Farmington, 27:05; 28, Jasmine Shack, Farmington, 27:33; 29, Sophia Shack, Farmington, 28:13; 30, Shaila Patel, Farmington, 28:53; 33, Eve Randall, Farmington, 29:24.

Record—SHS, 3-2.

Jack Kelley Invitational

Saturday, Sept. 30

3.1 miles, 138 runners

At Wrentham Park, Wrentham, Mass.

Team results (championship division)—(18 teams) 1, Woburn, 87 (1:40:58.80); 2, Westwood, 96 (1:40:59.07); 3, Littleton, 122 (1:41:18.09); 4, Hingham, 135 (1:43:34.68); 5, Boston Latin School, 137 (1:43:30.06); 6, Andover, 162 (1:44:12.82); 7, Southington, 179 (1:45:12.69); 8, Northampton, 259 (1:48:10.64); 9, Wakefield, 262 (1:47:46.40); 10, North Andover, 269 (1:48:12.28); 11, Marblehead, 283 37 (1:48:34.51); 12, Pentucket, 284 (1:47:58.22); 13, Ursuline Academy, 284 (1:47:59.35); 14, Barnstable, 328 (1:50:22.25); 15, Masconomet, 339 (1:50:21.41); 16, Ayer Shirley, 349 (1:50:46.07); 17, Coventry, 354 (1:50:48.25); 18, Medfield, 388 (1:52:21.28).

SELECTED RESULTS

1, Sarah Roffman, Littleton, 18:46.62; 2, Kailyn Roffman, Littleton, 18:53.7; 3, Ashley Walker, Westwood, 19:12.35; 4, Ali Hurley, Woburn, 19:19.84; 5, Katie Cass, Duxbury, 19:24.93; 6, Lauren Grela, Ursuline Academy, 19:36.12; 7, Siobhan O’Keefe, Pentucket, 19:38.46; 8, Sarah Conant, Westwood, 19:43.02; 9, Grace O’Hara, Andover, 19:48.73; 10, Mary Yount, Northampton, 19:51.24; 24, Kate Kemnitz, Southington, 20:27.23; 30, Isabella Scalise, Southington, 20:44.63; 31, Natalia Adamczyk, Southington, 20:46.84; 48, Kailey Schmarr, Southington, 21:21.17; 66, Laini Pizzitola, Southington, 21:52.82; 104, Amanda Perkowski, Southington, 22:46.92.

Field Hockey

South Windsor 6, Southington 0

Tuesday, Sept. 26

At South Windsor

Southington 00 00 — 00

South Windsor 03 03 — 06

First half—1, Morgan Saylor, SWHS, 26:09; 2, Kelly Ward (Corey Callahan), SWHS, 19:44; 3, Ali Martin (Callahan), SWHS, 9:56.

Second half—4, Saylor, SWHS, 25:45; 5, Martin, SWHS, 21:04; 6, Kate Hunter, SWHS, 6:30.

Corners—SHS, 1. SWHS, 19.

Shots—SHS, 6. SWHS, 24.

Saves—Maddie Belfonti, SHS, 14. SWHS, 3.

Records—SHS, 1-4. SWHS, 7-0-1.

Southington 6, East Catholic 0

Friday, Sept. 29

At Southington

East Catholic 00 00 — 00

Southington 04 02 — 06

First half—1, Jenna Sheehan (Nicole Martocchio), SHS, 24:44; 2, Sheehan (Martocchio), SHS, 17:13; 3, Martocchio, SHS, 14:31; 4, Emma Angelillo (Sydney Rice), SHS, 0:54.

Second half—5, Sheehan (Martocchio), SHS, 24:51; 6, Julia Jackman, SHS, 20:45.

Corners—ECHS, 4. SHS, 9.

Shots—ECHS, 6. SHS, 21.

Saves—Kiely Callahan, ECHS, 11. Maddie Belfonti, SHS, 4.

Records—ECHS, 3-3. SHS, 2-4.

Girls Volleyball

Southington 3, Newington 0

(25-10, 25-21, 25-13)

Tuesday, Sept. 26

At Southington

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Jenna Martin, 17-for-17 serving, 6 aces, 6 attacks, 3 kills, 4 digs; Hannah Zelina, 1-for-3 serving, 19 attacks, 6 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Julia Wells, 3-for-4 serving, 1 ace, 2 attacks, 1 kill, 1 dig; Stephanie Zera, 17-for-17 serving, 2 aces, 32 assists, 2 attacks, 1 kill, 7 digs; Lynsey Danko, 4-for-4 serving, 1 ace, 5 digs; Brooke Cooney, 12-for-12 serving, 1 ace, 21 attacks, 7 kills, 5 digs; Emily Tinyszin, 1 attack; Nolyn Allen, 5-for-5 serving, 16 digs; Erica Bruno, 14 attacks, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Haley Larrabee, 12-for-12 serving, 1 ace, 17 attacks, 5 kills, 1 block, 8 digs; Cassidy Herrick, 1 dig; Sarah Myrick, 13 attacks, 5 kills, 1 dig.

Newington : Rashell Mezquia, 16 attacks, 3 kills, 2 digs; Alaysiah Hall, 10-for-10 serving, 1 ace, 9 attacks, 1 kill, 10 digs; Trumbull Paige, 13 attacks, 3 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Sara Caceres, 12 attacks, 4 kills; Carelys Benitez, 5-for-7 serving, 16 attacks, 3 kills, 7 digs; Yasmin Rincon, 10-for-10 serving, 1 ace, 10 attacks, 4 digs; Azya Bass, 5-for-5 serving, 15 assists, 3 attacks, 12 digs; Blayne Wanner-Hyde, 8-for-10 serving, 1 attack, 10 digs; Meghan Roberts, 4-for-4 serving, 18 attacks, 5 kills, 3 digs.

Records—SHS, 5-1. NHS, 6-3.

Southington 3, Farmington 1

(25-20, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19)

Friday, Sept. 29

At Southington

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Jenna Martin, 11-for-11 serving, 1 ace, 12 attacks, 5 kills, 6 digs; Hannah Zelina, 2-for-2 serving, 35 attacks, 12 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs; Julia Wells, 7-for-10 serving, 5 digs; Stephanie Zera, 17-for-19 serving, 1, ace, 50 assists, 2 attacks, 2 blocks, 14 digs; Lynsey Danko, 12 digs; Brooke Cooney, 16-for-17 serving, 3 aces, 33 attacks, 14 kills, 9 digs; Nolyn Allen, 4-for-8 serving, 1 ace, 1 attack, 25 digs; Erica Bruno, 19 attacks, 11 kills, 2 blocks; Haley Larrabee, 21-for-26 serving, 5 aces, 25 attacks, 6 kills, 1 block, 5 digs; Sarah Myrick, 19 attacks, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs.

Farmington : No stats available.

Records—SHS, 6-1. FHS, 6-1.

Girls Swimming

Southington 95, East Catholic 72

Wednesday, Sept. 27

At Southington YMCA

200 med relay—1, SHS (Meghan Hammarlund, Julie Duszak, Maddie Symecko, Andie Nadeau), 1:59.16; 2, ECHS; 3, SHS (Abigail LoPresti, Kayla-Thanh Nguyen, Patrycja Zajac, Gianna Perugini).

200 free—1, Olivia Fournier, SHS, 2:03.14; 2, Julia Holland, SHS; 3, Kara Zazzaro, SHS; 4, Claire Poirier, ECHS; 5, Kayley Hallisey, ECHS.

200 IM—1, Maddie Crowley, ECHS, 2:25.37; 2, Symecko, SHS; 3, Amelia Martin, ECHS; 4, Maeve Williams, ECHS; 5, Zajac, SHS.

50 free—1, Duszak, SHS, 25.75; 2, Lexi Weir, ECHS; 3, Delia Topizer, ECHS; 4, Nadeau, SHS; 5, Lauren Roth, ECHS.

100 fly—1, Hammarlund, SHS, 1:03.13; 2, Crowley, ECHS; 3, Martin, ECHS; 4, Nguyen, SHS; 5, Lidia Prusak, SHS.

100 free—1, Fournier, SHS, 55.44; 2, Topizer, ECHS; 3, Roth, ECHS; 4, Jenna Swist, ECHS; 5, Zazzaro, SHS.

500 free—1, Nadeau, SHS, 5:47.38; 2, Symecko, SHS; 3, Holland, SHS; 4, Hallisey, ECHS; 5, Faith O’Brien, ECHS.

200 free relay—1, SHS (Duszak, Kara Zazzaro, Jess Monte, Fournier), 1:49.88; 2, ECHS; 3, SHS (Perugini, Chloe Grabowski, Johanna Lasbury, Anny Moquette).

100 back—1, Hammarlund, 1:05.5; 2, Weir, ECHS; 3, Emma Daly, ECHS; 4, LoPresti, SHS; 5, Adessa Noyes, SHS.

100 breast—1, Duszak, SHS, 1:11.39; 2, Zajac, SHS; 3, Williams, ECHS; 4, Jenna Famiglietti, SHS; 5, Hannah Klim, ECHS.

400 free relay—exhibition.

Record—SHS, 3-0.

Southington 98, Plainville 76

Friday, Sept. 29

At Plainville

200 med relay—1, SHS (Meghan Hammarlund, Patrycja Zajac, Maddie Symecko, Julie Duszak), 2:03.21; 2, PHS; 3, SHS (Adessa Noyes, Kayla-Thanh Nguyen, Jenna Famiglietti, Abigail LoPresti).

200 free—1, Andie Nadeau, SHS, 2:08.38; 2, Bella Samperi, PHS; 3, Julia Holland, SHS; 4, Kara Zazzaro, SHS, 5, Olivia Unwin, PHS.

200 IM—1, Symecko, SHS, 2:27.93; 2, Lydia Weinberg, PHS; 3, Noyer, SHS; 4, Gina Calo, SHS; 5, Zoe Nguyen, PHS.

50 free—1, Duszak, SHS, 25.87; 2, Phoebe Gediman, PHS; 3, Jess Monte, SHS; 4, Anny Moquete, SHS; 5, Sara Piersenski, PHS.

Diving—1, Alyssa Albiach, SHS, 164.8; 2, Elizabeth Beaulieu, SHS; 3, Liz Susco, PHS; 4, Gabby Soli, PHS.

100 fly—1, Hammarlund, SHS, 1:05.09; 2, Samperi, PHS; 3, Nguyen, SHS; 4, Aparna Athreya, SHS; 5, Unwin, PHS.

100 free—1, Kara Zazzaro, SHS, 1:02.34; 2, LoPresti, SHS; 3, Bella Bantz, PHS; 4, Noyes, SHS; 5, Alyssa Macomber, PHS.

500 free—1, Nadeau, SHS, 5:43.67; 2, Weinberg, PHS; 3, Holland, SHS; 4, Gedman, PHS; 5, Calo, SHS.

200 free relay—1, SHS (Duszak, Monte, Zazzaro, Nadeau), 1:51.59; 2, SHS (LoPresti, Moquete, Chloe Grabowski, ohanna Lasbury); 3, PHS.

100 back—exhibition.

100 breast—exhibition.

400 free relay—exhibition.

Record—SHS, 4-0.

Football

Southington 49, Conard 13

Thursday, Sept. 28

At Conard HS, West Hartford

Southington 14 14 14 07 — 49

Conard 03 10 00 00 — 13

First Quarter

SHS—Tanner Larosa 22 run (Evan Johanns kick), 10:43.

CHS—David Reagan 25 FG, 4:29.

SHS—Ian Agnew 4 run (Johanns kick), 2:24.

Second Quarter

CHS—Reagan 25 FG, 9:33.

SHS—Tim O’Shea 40 pass from Will Barmore (Johanns kick), 7:40.

CHS—Silas Bridges 20 pass from Jack Moore (87 kick), 5:05.

SHS—O’Shea 10 pass from Barmore (Johanns kick), 3:52.

Third Quarter

SHS—Joe Koczera 2 run (Johanns kick), 9:26.

SHS—LaRosa 1 run (Johanns kick), 3:26.

Fourth Quarter

SHS—O’Shea 2 pass from Barmore (Johanns kick), 6:46.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING— Southington (39-233) : Tanner LaRosa, 11-97; Ian Agnew, 14-51; Dillon Kohl, 8-58; Jimmy Ringrose, 1-14; Will Barmore, 2-11; Joe Koczera, 1-2; John Aligata, 1-1; Team, 1-(-1). Conard (19-(-12)) : Max Main, 7-(-1); Jack Moore, 12-(-11).

PASSING—Will Barmore, SHS, 20-28-0, 228 yards; Jacob Drena, SHS, 1-1-0, 7 yards; Jack Moore, CHS, 24-41-1, 287 yards.

RECEIVING— Southington (21-235) : Tim O’Shea, 11-116; Jacob Flynn, 4-68; Jimmy Ringrose, 3-21; Jamie Lamson, 1-18; Josh Vitti, 1-7; Jacob Drena, 1-5. Conard (24-287) : Aidan Stabnick, 6-66; Ryan Orlowski, 6-43; Justin Furze, 3-48; Grant O’Connor, 5-100; Silas Bridges, 2-30; Max Main, 1-2; Matt Langevin, 1-(-2).

Records—SHS, 4-0. CHS, 2-2.

2017 Apple Harvest Road Race

Sunday, Oct. 1

At Southington

5 Mile Road Race

5 miles, 281 runners

Top Male Finishers—1, Sam Montclair; 2, Jim Rosenberger; 3, Ryan O-Connor.

Top Female Finishers—1, Tessa Mah; 2, Kathleen Shaw; 3, Jennifer McHale.

Dave Gworek Award (top Southington finisher)— Male : Holland Florian. Female : Tessa Mah.

DIVISION WINNERS

Women’s Results

Ages 16-19—1, Catherine Myers, Southington, 36:48; 2, Samantha Schiffer, Plantsville, 44:48.

Ages 20-29—1, Emily Turner, West Hartford, 35:18; 2, Aneta Pyrtel, Wethersfield, 37:47; 3, Nicole Verderame, Boston, 38:04.

Ages 30-39—1, Srey Im-Ly, Plantsville, 34:35; 2, Karen Donorfio, Southington, 36:39; 3, Lauren Dziedzic, Southington, 37:48.

Ages 40-49—1, Megan Bennett, Burlington, 35:42; 2, Carina Halloran, Southington, 36:31; 3, Lily Carnright, Southington, 36:31.

Ages 50-59—1, Diane Snow, Plantsville, 37:47; 2, Debbie Blitz, Southington, 39:40; 3, Tracy Ouellette, Wallingford, 40:01.

70 and over—1, Janet Romayko, East Hartford, 47:36.

Military—1, Kati Eggert, Middlebury, 45:26.

Men’s Results

Ages 10-15—1, Grayson Borla, Southington, 32:59; 2, Charlie Vath, Plantsville, 40:21.

Ages 16-19—1, Jacob Cardoza, Southington, 36:56.

Ages 20-29—1, John Longo, Arlington MA, 29:05; 2, Holland Florian, Southington, 29:45; 3, Pat Summa, West Hartford, 31:18.

Ages 30-39—1, Scott Maxwell, Plaistow NH, 30:19; 2, Zoltan Rigo, Berlin, 30:29; 3, Erik Kasther, Southington, 32:18.

Ages 40-49—1, Bill Zielinski, Southington, 30:38; 2, David Ricciuti, Bristol, 31:05; 3, William Liebler, Southington, 33:40.

Ages 50-59—1, Adam Osmond, Farmington, 34:23; 2, Wade Montague, Southington, 34:58; 3, Regan Lawrence, Wallingford, 35:22.

Ages 60-69—1, Bob Huckins, Southington, 36:03; 2, Bill Lombardi, Southington, 37:07; 3, John Canora, New Britain, 37:34.

Military—1, Geraint Downey, Southington, 36:38; 2, Pedro Lopez, Waterbury, 42:08; 3, Ronald Pitcher, Southington, 42:18.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

No. 1-50

1, Sam Montclair, North Haven, 25:10:00; 2, Jim Rosenberger, Waterford, 27:31:00; 3, Ryan O-Connor, Bristol, 27:35:00; 4, John Longo, Arlington MA, 29:05:00; 5, Holland Florian, Southington, 29:44:00; 6, Scott Maxwell, Plaistow NH, 30:17:00; 7, Zoltan Rigo, Berlin, 30:29:00; 8, Bill Zielinski, Southington, 30:38:00; 9, David Ricciuti, Bristol, 31:03:00; 10, Pat Summa, West Hartford, 31:17:00; 11, Tessa Mah, Southington, 31:47:00; 12, Erik Kasther, Southington, 32:16:00; 13, Christian Wneta, New York, 32:48:00; 14, Kathleen Shaw, East Hartland, 32:51:00; 15, Sudol John, Morris, 32:54:00; 16, Grayson Borla, SOUTHINGTON, 32:59:00; 17, Jack Myers, Southington, 32:54:00; 18, Jennifer McHale, Southington, 33:29:00; 19, William Liebler, Southington, 33:38:00; 20, Daniel Scalo, Waterbury, 33:47:00; 21, Shawn Poulin, Plantsville, 34:07:00; 22, Christian Wintley, Hartford, 34:20:00; 23, Adam Osmond, Farmington, 34:22:00; 24, Matthew Cocco, Southington, 34:27:00; 25, Gene Whitaker, Southington, 34:25:00; 26, Srey Im-Ly, Plantsville, 34:35:00; 27, Matt Blanchette, Cromwell, 34:32:00; 28, Nathan Wilson, Southington, 34:39:00; 29, Francisco Games, Hartford, 34:42:00; 30, Wade Montague, Southington, 34:54:00; 31, Jim O’Rourke, SOUTHINGTON, 35:14:00; 32, Emily Turner, WEST HARTFORD, 35:15:00; 33, Regan Lawrence, Wallingford, 35:18:00; 34, Peter Borla, Hamden, 35:27:00; 35, Duguay Rob, Waterbury, 35:28:00; 36, Doug Roy, Plantsville, 35:33:00; 37, Megan Bennett, Burlington, 35:37:00; 38, Jonathan Potter, Southington, 35:40:00; 39, John Rosenberger, Plantsville, 35:48:00; 40, Bob Huckins, Southington, 36:00:00; 41, Jonathan Connellan, Southington, 36:14:00; 42, Carina Halloran, Southington, 36:24:00; 43, Anthony Kosior, Southington, 36:33:00; 44, Geraint Downey, SOUTHINGTON, 36:26:00; 45, Karen Donorfio, Southington, 36:35:00; 46, Al Mordino, Wolcott, 36:31:00; 47, Lily Carnright, Southington, 36:42:00; 48, Catherine Myers, Southington, 36:43:00; 49, Christopher Reese, Plantsville, 36:50:00; 50, Jacob Cardoza, Southington, 36:53:00;

No. 51-100

51, Bill Lombardi, Southington, 37:07:00; 52, John Canora, New Britain, 37:29:00; 53, John Mah, Southington, 37:31:00; 54, Joe Kubisek, SOUTHINGTON, 37:32:00; 55, Diane Snow, Plantsville, 37:44:00; 56, Aneta Pytel, Wethersfield, 37:47:00; 57, Lauren Dziedzic, Southington, 37:46:00; 58, Nishit Modi, Unionville, 37:48:00; 59, Patrick Turek, SOUTHINGTON, 37:46:00; 60, Steve Sheehan, Southington, 38:04:00; 61, Nicole Verderame, Boston MA, 38:02:00; 62, Jason Morrill, Woodbridge, 38:00:00; 63, Jennifer Wight, Meriden, 38:06:00; 64, Christopher Tasker, Plantsville, 38:11:00; 65, Jessica Magrey, VERNON, 38:18:00; 66, Kaarlo Moran, Branford, 38:17:00; 67, Christopher Poulos, Plantsville, 38:13:00; 68, Desiree Folcik-Coyle, Naugatuck, 38:21:00; 69, Brian Krasowski, Ansonia, 38:27:00; 70, James Patulak, East Hartford, 38:16:00; 71, Ken Paprzyca, Southington, 38:21:00; 72, Christopher Taylor, Portland, 38:45:00; 73, Katie Taylor, Portland, 38:50:00; 74, John Etter, Southington, 39:03:00; 75, Laura Summers, Southington, 39:00:00; 76, Brian Lachance, Southington, 39:01:00; 77, Pam Lopa, Southington, 39:06:00; 78, John Morfis, Plantsville, 39:14:00; 79, Julia Lawlor, Cheshire, 39:17:00; 80, Jennifer Irazabal, Southington, 39:28:00; 81, Bill Rodgers, Boxboro MA, 39:30:00; 82, Debbie Blitz, Southington, 39:38:00; 83, Kathleen Adams, Southington, 39:29:00; 84, Lisa Barry, Tolland, 39:33:00; 85, Christopher Lo Presti, New Britain, 39:35:00; 86, Kristian Johnson, Plantsville, 39:34:00; 87, Kevin Bruemmer, Southington, 39:48:00; 88, Kate Parton, Cheshire, 39:48:00; 89, Christine Mooney, Southington, 39:52:00; 90, Tracy Ouellette, Wallingford, 39:48:00; 91, Liz Markman, Cheshire, 40:02:00; 92, Jasia Wneta, Southington, 40:08:00; 93, Chris Carnright, Southington, 40:06:00; 94, William Cekovsky, Prospect, 40:10:00; 95, Kelly Cekovsky, Prospect, 40:10:00; 96, Alecia Hogan, Southington, 40:09:00; 97, Charlie Vath, PLANTSVILLE, 40:21:00; 98, Entry 81 Unknown,, 40:13:00; 99, Marlene Gravener, Wallingford, 40:14:00; 100, Brian Ahern, Farmington, 40:25:00;

No. 101-150

101, Cheryl Grezlik, Southington, 40:37:00; 102, Campbell Jody, Southington, 40:38:00; 103, Terry Camputaro, Woodbury, 40:39:00; 104, Erica Wilson, SOUTHINGTON, 40:47:00; 105, Dylan Michael, Southington, 40:42:00; 106, Jon Burdeshaw, Plantsville, 40:52:00; 107, Megan Keough, Southington, 40:50:00; 108, Kenneth Smith, Southington, 40:56:00; 109, John Simonson, Southington, 41:10:00; 110, Allison Papale, Seymour, 41:12:00; 111, Chitpraseuth Khongdy, SOUTHINGTON, 41:12:00; 112, Dan Furman, Manchester, 41:18:00; 113, Tracy Kania, SOUTHINGTON, 41:24:00; 114, Matthew Seickel, MIDDLETOWN, 41:25:00; 115, Emma Gardella, Plantsville, 41:27:00; 116, Mike Moreno, Middlefield, 41:29:00; 117, Nicole Baker, Southington, 41:37:00; 118, Adam Lalla, SOUTHINGTON, 41:54:00; 119, Robert Lalla, Plantsville, 42:01:00; 120, Pedro Lopez, Waterbury, 42:02:00; 121, Nadine Phillips, Cheshire, 42:02:00; 122, Melissa Goclowski, Unionville, 41:59:00; 123, Ronald Pitcher, Southington, 42:09:00; 124, MJ Gissas, SOUTHINGTON, 42:18:00; 125, Melinda Noel, Burlington, 42:18:00; 126, Liz Morfis, Plantsville, 42:22:00; 127, Ryan Campbel, WEST HARTFORD, 42:24:00; 128, Pat Havanec, Prospect, 42:29:00; 129, Laura Campbell, West Hartford, 42:25:00; 130, Luanne Borawski, Southington, 42:34:00; 131, Alysha Seickel, MIDDLETOWN, 42:33:00; 132, Erin Murphy, Southington, 26:59:00; 133, Brandon Poythress, Woodbury, 42:46:00; 134, Blair Balchunas, Southington, 42:49:00; 135, Sheryl Brothers, Wethersfield, 42:55:00; 136, Kelly Gray, Southington, 42:58:00; 137, Andriy Shevchuk, Brookfield, 43:05:00; 138, Rebecca Wilbur, Shelton, 43:01:00; 139, Kristie Blasi, SOUTHINGTON, 43:08:00; 140, Bretta Doherty, Cheshire, 43:08:00; 141, Emily Yuille, Cheshire, 43:09:00; 142, Sally Ann Ciarlo, MIDDLEBURY, 43:11:00; 143, Damon DelMonte, Southington, 43:18:00; 144, Sharon Czako, Plainville, 43:15:00; 145, Oleksii Korniienko, Stamford, 43:19:00; 146, Ken Wilcox, Southington, 43:33:00; 147, Valerie Dahlmeyer, Wallingford, 43:35:00; 148, Gabriella Robuccio, Middletown, 43:37:00; 149, Alex Finck, Brookfield, 43:45:00; 150, Ernest Fisher III, Southington, 43:41:00;

No. 151-200

151, Mark Zigmont, PLANTSVILLE, 43:48:00; 152, Michael Giuffrida, Southington, 43:49:00; 153, Matt Lopes, Norwalk, 43:49:00; 154, Summer Cookson, Berlin, 43:52:00; 155, Tom Lombardi, Plantsville, 43:51:00; 156, Megan Hurley, Southington, 43:57:00; 157, Eric DiNicola, Cheshire, 44:08:00; 158, Sam Picard, Middletown, 44:12:00; 159, Daniel Calligan, Bristol, 44:16:00; 160, Gina LaPorte, Southington, 44:19:00; 161, Heather Sibley, Cheshire, 44:24:00; 162, Alicja Urbanczyk, Gales Ferry, 44:18:00; 163, Jacqueline Polvere, SOUTHINGTON, 44:30:00; 164, Katie Kowalski, Guildford, 44:34:00; 165, James Terray, Southington, 44:37:00; 166, Samantha Schiffer, Plantsville, 44:38:00; 167, Bill Hettrick, Colchester, 44:41:00; 168, Paul Ferri, Farmington, 44:50:00; 169, Kristen Palombizio, Southington, 44:59:00; 170, Sara Ryan, Southington, 45:12:00; 171, Uliana Rymar, Stamford, 45:15:00; 172, Jill Chapman, Southington, 45:16:00; 173, Tiffany Byrne, Wolcott, 45:19:00; 174, Matt Byrne, Wolcott, 45:20:00; 175, Kati Eggert, MIDDLEBURY, 45:18:00; 176, Joe Gianatti, Southington, 45:18:00; 177, Blair Casserino, SOUTHINGTON, 45:19:00; 178, Christine Conroy, Southington, 45:31:00; 179, Nathaniel Bottone, Southington, 45:26:00; 180, Maribel Rivera-Smith, Southington, 45:35:00; 181, Marco Ingriselli, Southington, 45:48:00; 182, Blair Vaccaro, Plantsville, 45:50:00; 183, Daniel Wilensky, Southington, 45:56:00; 184, Barry DiGirolamo, Southington, 45:55:00; 185, Terry Watson, Southington, 46:11:00; 186, Jacqueline Laramee, Plainville, 46:23:00; 187, Heather Myrick, Southington, 46:17:00; 188, Nicholas Greco, SOUTHINGTON, 46:25:00; 189, Jessica Sima, Cheshire, 46:36:00; 190, John Torres, Southington, 46:36:00; 191, Laura Zadrick, Bristol, 46:39:00; 192, Heidi Petruccelli, Southington, 46:50:00; 193, Mayumme Vieira, Milford, 46:59:00; 194, Butch Gray, Southington, 47:17:00; 195, Maria Huff, Plantsville, 47:18:00; 196, Barbara Dell, Stafford Springs, 47:19:00; 197, Lisa Stokes, Southington, 47:16:00; 198, Katy England, East Lyme, 47:28:00; 199, Janet Romayko, East Hartford, 47:30:00; 200, Kenneth Ghilardi, West haven, 47:47:00;

No. 201-250

201, Tina Rodriguez, Southington, 47:39:00; 202, Keith Lebrocquy, Southington, 47:45:00; 203, Alan Lachapelle, SOUTHINGTON, 47:53:00; 204, John Cassidy, Bristol, 47:51:00; 205, Holly Hamel, Plantsville, 48:03:00; 206, Ben Matanga, Cheshire, 48:01:00; 207, Mark Petrone, North Haven, 48:16:00; 208, Sara Fadziewicz, Bristol, 48:36:00; 209, Matthew Waskiewicz, Bristol, 48:30:00; 210, Jessica Best, Meriden, 48:28:00; 211, Stephanie Reinwald, MERIDEN, 48:31:00; 212, Lisa Franks-Jansson, BERLIN, 48:33:00; 213, Karen Longo, Southington, 48:52:00; 214, Maryann Lachapelle, Southington, 49:03:00; 215, Heather Hinckley, Wallingford, 49:03:00; 216, Rachael Currao, SOUTHINGTON, 33:40:00; 217, Elizabeth Johnston, Southington, 49:20:00; 218, Samantha MacAvoy, BETHANY, 49:20:00; 219, Stephanie Gagliardi, East Hartford, 49:33:00; 220, Amy Cooper, Southington, 49:32:00; 221, Melissa Ferri, Farmington, 49:30:00; 222, Niccole Guarino, Wolcott, 49:30:00; 223, Steve Satonick, ORANGE, 49:54:00; 224, Andrea Torres, Southington, 49:57:00; 225, Jenifer Arsenault, Plantsville, 49:59:00; 226, Sharon Rosenblatt, Cheshire, 50:00:00; 227, Felicia Liebler, Southington, 50:05:00; 228, Shelley Opalski, Essex, 50:07:00; 229, Nicole Butkiewicz, Southington, 50:16:00; 230, Antonietta Collins, SOUTHINGTON, 50:41:00; 231, Jenna Kniep, Bristol, 51:10:00; 232, Richard Thibeault, Plymouth, 51:19:00; 233, Linda Thibeault, Plymouth, 51:23:00; 234, Kerry Hannify Morin, Southington, 51:37:00; 235, Katie Biga, Derby, 51:59:00; 236, Anna Wilson, Bristol, 52:01:00; 237, Kimberly Rodriguez, Southington, 52:18:00; 238, Asia Neupane, New Haven, 52:19:00; 239, Tanmay Athreya, Southington, 52:32:00; 240, Sarah Timpe, MANCHESTER, 53:19:00; 241, Emily Gray, Southington, 53:51:00; 242, Dianne Stanco-Hill, Bethlehem, 53:44:00; 243, Janet Sweetland, Prospect, 54:23:00; 244, Lynn Potamis, Southington, 54:24:00; 245, Ilavarasy Maran, Southington, 54:46:00; 246, Daniel Slack, Southington, 54:44:00; 247, Erica Fox, Bristol, 54:45:00; 248, Jessica Vinall, Bristol, 54:45:00; 249, Melissa Santos, Southington, 55:05:00; 250, Jennifer Clock, Southington, 55:20:00;

No. 251-281

251, Petruny Eryn, Waterbury, 40:22:00; 252, Katie Case, Canton, 55:52:00; 253, Bev Roche, Plainville, 55:54:00; 254, Kerry Coughlin, WETHERSFIELD, 55:56:00; 255, Beth Baribault, Plantsville, 56:02:00; 256, Melissa Zigmont, PLANTSVILLE, 56:10:00; 257, Melissa Joyce, New Haven, 56:09:00; 258, Lynn Tommasini, N BRANFORD, 56:09:00; 259, John Griglun, Southington, 56:42:00; 260, Megan Cassidy, Bristol, 56:35:00; 261, Entry 289 Unknown,, 56:45:00; 262, Ashley Hill, Bethlehem, 56:50:00; 263, Alyson Hill, Plantsville, 56:49:00; 264, Tony Bagliore, Southington, 57:02:00; 265, Ben Matheis, Cheshire, 57:18:00; 266, Elyssa Kelly, GLASTONBURY, 57:36:00; 267, Jennifer Greco, SOUTHINGTON, 57:55:00; 268, Lauren Russo, Shelton, 58:04:00; 269, Vae Champagne, Fairfield, 58:16:00; 270, Lauren Flamand, SOUTHINGTON, 58:22:00; 271, Marina Pandolfi, Cromwell, 58:52:00; 272, Emily Stockwell, SIMSBURY, 59:09:00; 273, Ashley Zane, Cheshire, 1:00:00; 274, Chester Lau, West Hartford, 1:00:41; 275, Jamie Hipsky, Wallingford, 1:01:04; 276, Unknown Unknown-321,, 1:01:35; 277, Ashley Ford, Naugatuck, 1:01:55; 278, John Sponauer, Southington, 1:04:25; 279, Maureen McAndrew, Brooklyn NY, 1:11:07; 280, David Sirois, SOUTHINGTON, 1:12:57; 281, Cate Costello, WOLCOTT, 1:14:58.

5K Road Race

3.1 miles, 812 runners

Top Male Finishers—1, Michael Vesci, Newington, 17:13; 2, Chris Armstrong, Bolton, 17:56; 3, Cory Lovtis, Plainville, 18:32.

Top Female Finishers—1, Molly Sullivan, Cheshire, 20:32; 2, Tracy Hubert, 20:36; 3, Kristin Lopa, Southington, 21:01.

DIVISION WINNERS

Women’s Results

Ages 8-10—1, Jacqueline Liebler, Southington, 25:25; 2, Claire Tardif, Southington, 29:03; 3, Riley Beauchemin,, Marion, 29:19.

Ages 11-13—1, Abby Flanigan, Southington, 22:09; 2, Lucy Bergin, Glastonbury, 22:41; 3, Nina Muir, Southington, 23:14.

Ages 14-16—1, Morgan Hubert, Southington, 21:02; 2, Micaela Potamis, Southington, 23:15; 3, Emma Swindon, Southington, 23:26.

Ages 17-19—1, Marisa Matthews, Southington, 24:57; 2, Emily Gibney, Southington, 26:10; 3, Nickolina Doran, Southington, 27:00.

Ages 20-29—1, Nemythe Lease, West Hartford, 21:20; 2, Crystal Steinfeld, Unionville,, 22:16; 3, Alicia Bonin, Somers, 24:11.

Ages 30-39—1, Gina Levesque, Plantsville, 24:02; 2, Angela Vassar, Southington, 24:25; 3, Lydia Greco, Cromwell, 24:49.

Ages 40-49—1, Mary Humphrey, Southington, 23:17; 2, Kristin Bontempi, Southington, 23:28; 3, Kathryn Muir, Southington, 24:44.

Ages 50-59—1, Bosmat Cohen, Wolcott, 24:24; 2, Susan Rosenberger, Plantsville, 24:59; 3, Marty Paglialunga, Fairfield, 25:17.

Ages 60-69—1, Debbie Perry, Plantsville, 25:09; 2, Jalaine Peace, Hawthorne NY, 30:05; 3, Linda Rocco, Southington, 30:15.

70 and over—1, Catherine Flannery, Moodus, 31:15; 2, Diane Stuart, West Hartford, 55:38; 3, Elizabeth Lazor, Meriden, 56:08.

Men’s Results

Ages 8-10—1, Andrew Morikis, Southington, 28:25; 2, Aidan Twohill, Southington, 28:35; 3, P. Mason Ricciardelli, Simsbury, 29:08.

Ages 11-13—1, Matthew Whitaker, Southington, 19:48; 2, Billy Liebler, Southington, 21:42; 3, Anthony Sena, Plantsville, 21:54.

Ages 14-16—1, Mack Brennan, Southington, 20:51; 2, Nathaniel Shnaider, Walpole MA, 21:13; 3, Adam Hunter, Southington, 21:58.

Ages 17-19—1, Nick Petro, Plantsville, 22:40; 2, Joseph DellaVecchia, Wallingford, 25:43; 3, Casey Selinske, Plantsville, 27:11.

Ages 20-29—1, Johnathan Dalton, Meriden, 18:40; 2, Tim O’Shea, Waterbury, 20:34; 3, Jason Reynolds, Farmington, 20:34.

Ages 30-39—1, Pat Rosin, Plantsville, 18:53; 2, Nick Lanigan, Southington, 19:08; 3, Peter Armon, Cheshire, 19:31.

Ages 40-49—1, Todd Forselius, Cheshire, 19:19; 2, Marc Davis, Plantsville, 21:56; 3, Greg Waters, Wappingers Falls NY, 23:22.

Ages 50-59—1, Jeff Heintz, Wallingford, 20:35; 2, Mark Reider, Farmington, 21:10; 3, Jeremiah Segrue, Southington, 23:01.

Ages 60-69—1, Kevin McNamara, Southington, 21:38; 2, Michael Giza, Colchester, 21:42; 3, Steven Morse, Broadbrook, 23:15.

70 and over—1, David Tellerico, Milldale, 26:18; 2, Dan Ciccarillo, New Britain, 26:58; 3, Guy Pulino, Moodus, 27:03.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

No. 1-50

1, Michael Vesci, Newington, 17:13; 2, Chris Armstrong, Bolton, 17:56; 3, Cory Loftis, Plainville, 18:32; 4, Johnathan Dalton, Meriden, 18:40; 5, Pat Rosin, PLANTSVILLE, 18:52; 6, Nick Lanigan, Southington, 19:08; 7, Todd Forselius, Cheshire, 19:18; 8, Peter Armon, Cheshire, 19:31; 9, Christopher Pawlow, Plainville, 19:40; 10, Matthew Whitaker, Southington, 19:48; 11, Chris Prus, Southington, 20:13; 12, Jimmy Russo, Waterbury, 20:26; 13, Ryan Zdunczyk, Southington, 20:27; 14, Molly Sullivan, Cheshire, 20:31; 15, Tim O-Shea, Waterbury, 20:29; 16, Michael Delgrego, Cheshire, 20:34; 17, Jason Reynolds, Farmington, 20:32; 18, Jeff Heintz, Wallingford, 20:33; 19, Tracy Hubert,, 20:34; 20, Nicholas Tumolo, Plainville, 20:38; 21, Mack Brennan, Southington, 20:33; 22, Aaron Magrey, Vernon, 20:57; 23, Kristin Lopa, Southington, 21:00; 24, Morgan Hubert, Southington, 20:59; 25, David Cahill, Berlin, 21:02; 26, Mark Reider, Farmington, 21:09; 27, Nathaniel Shnaider, Walpole MA, 20:49; 28, Nemythe Lease, WEST HARTFORD, 21:15; 29, Kevin McNamara, Southington, 21:36; 30, Michael Giza, Colchester, 21:40; 31, Billy Liebler, Southington, 21:41; 32, Anthony Sena, Plantsville, 21:52; 33, Marc Davis, Plantsville, 21:46; 34, Adam Hunter, Southington, 21:51; 35, Christopher Strong, Southington, 22:01; 36, Abby Flanigan, SOUTHINGTON, 22:09; 37, Connor Hallstrom, Bethany, 22:10; 38, Nick Dalidowitz, Southington, 22:12; 39, Crystal Steinfeld, Unionville, 22:14; 40, Thaddeus Chuchro, East Hartford, 22:16; 41, Simon Narel, Kensington, 22:21; 42, Matthew Pakulski, Southington, 22:29; 43, Lauren Verrilli, Southington, 22:31; 44, Justin Starr, Farmington, 22:37; 45, Nick Petro, Plantsville, 22:37; 46, Brian Egan, Southington, 22:37; 47, Lucy Bergin, Glastonbury, 22:29; 48, Matt McNicholas, Chester, 22:27; 49, Ian Skelskey, Bristol, 22:41; 50, Mathew Siwek, Southington, 22:50.

No. 51-100

51, David Byrne, Southington, 22:48; 52, Jon Mahoney, Plantsville, 22:48; 53, Jeremiah Segrue, Southington, 22:55; 54, Albert Gorski, PLANTSVILLE, 22:40; 55, Nina Muir, Southington, 23:12; 56, Micaela Potamis, Southington, 23:13; 57, Steven Morse, Broadbrook, 23:13; 58, Mary Humphrey, Southington, 23:17; 59, Niko Morikis, SOUTHINGTON, 23:19; 60, Alexander Shnaider, WALPOLE MA, 22:55; 61, Will Flanigan, SOUTHINGTON, 23:20; 62, Greg Waters, Wappingers Falls NY, 23:17; 63, Talie Richardson, Southington, 23:21; 64, Emma Swindon, Southington, 23:24; 65, Kristin Bontempi, Southington, 23:28; 66, Will Torpey, Southington, 23:29; 67, Brett Hunter, Southington, 23:36; 68, Kian Siadat, Plantsville, 23:27; 69, Tyler Salzillo, Plantsville, 23:27; 70, Grace Michaud, Southington, 23:41; 71, Conway Brendan, Southington, 23:41; 72, Anthony Penisse, SOUTHINGTON, 23:41; 73, Ryan Le, East Hartford, 23:47; 74, Justin Soccodato, SOUTHINGTON, 23:47; 75, Megan Wadman, SOUTHINGTON, 23:53; 76, Ethan Le, East Hartford, 23:48; 77, Shannon Litchfield, Southington, 23:55; 78, Brianna Linehan, Southington, 23:55; 79, Erick Nass, SEYMOUR, 23:45; 80, Gina Levesque, Plantsville, 23:59; 81, Chris Cannon, Bristol, 24:01:00; 82, Alexander Pennetti, SOUTHINGTON, 24:06:00; 83, Alicia Bonin, Somers, 24:00:00; 84, Michael Cipollone, MIDDLETOWN, 23:42; 85, Michael Washington, Unionville, 23:46; 86, Jonathan Esteves, Middletown, 24:13:00; 87, Bosmat Cohen, Wolcott, 24:06:00; 88, Brittany Franco, Middletown, 24:19:00; 89, Angela Vassar, Southington, 24:06:00; 90, Abby Sowa, Southington, 24:22:00; 91, Brian Stefanowicz, Southington, 24:30:00; 92, Kathryn Muir, Southington, 24:39:00; 93, Liam Schroeder, Plantsville, 24:36:00; 94, Lydia Greco, Cromwell, 24:46:00; 95, Anna Dubiel, Rocky Hill, 24:44:00; 96, Marisa Matthews, SOUTHINGTON, 24:47:00; 97, Mark Mooney, Southington, 24:26:00; 98, Susan Rosenberger, Plantsville, 24:56:00; 99, Chris Throwe, Burlington, 24:47:00; 100, Jeff Bennett, Southington, 24:57:00.

No. 101-150

101, John Peace, Hawthorne NY, 24:59:00; 102, Gordy Dayton, Torrington, 25:03:00; 103, Cassandra Dubitsky, SOUTHINGTON, 24:59:00; 104, Kyle Kawlings, New London, 24:50:00; 105, Susan Taricani, Sudbury MA, 24:54:00; 106, William Kaseta, Plantsville, 25:03:00; 107, Debbie Perry, Plantsville, 25:04:00; 108, Finn Gordon, Glastonbury, 25:05:00; 109, Marty Paglialunga, Fairfield, 25:10:00; 110, Joseph Plante, Southington, 25:10:00; 111, Ava Tonnotti, Southington, 25:18:00; 112, Radoslaw Narel, Kensington, 24:56:00; 113, Mandy Hubeny, Southington, 24:56:00; 114, Krys Kuzara, Southington, 25:18:00; 115, Jacqueline Liebler, Southington, 25:22:00; 116, Jacob Benthien, WEST HARTFORD, 25:13:00; 117, Ross Benthien, WEST HARTFORD, 25:14:00; 118, Keith Tomlinson, Southington, 25:14:00; 119, Jeremiah Segrue III, Southington, 25:23:00; 120, Bruno Pasqualucci, Seymour, 25:21:00; 121, Christie Kania, Southington, 25:26:00; 122, Cybill Thomas, Watertown, 25:11:00; 123, Kenneth Barnum, PLANTSVILLE, 25:24:00; 124, Lilli Doran, SOUTHINGTON, 25:28:00; 125, Kylee Johnston, SOUTHINGTON, 25:30:00; 126, Edward Tyrell,, 25:33:00; 127, Joseph DellaVecchia, Wallingford, 25:02:00; 128, Daniel Nivison, Southington, 25:29:00; 129, Michael O’Brien, Wolcott, 25:11:00; 130, Kristen Pisano, Plantsville, 25:47:00; 131, Kyle Yonoski, Meriden, 25:35:00; 132, Doug Hall, East Granby, 25:39:00; 133, Tara Sullivan, Southington, 25:42:00; 134, Mark DiCocco, East Haddam, 25:25:00; 135, Katelyn Osoba, West Hartford, 25:48:00; 136, Brian Osoba, West Hartford, 25:47:00; 137, Kimberly Pakulski, Southington, 25:58:00; 138, Raymond Hackett, MERIDEN, 25:40:00; 139, Savannah Krom, Southington, 25:56:00; 140, Anthony Votto, CHESHIRE, 25:41:00; 141, Marisa Imme, Southington, 25:56:00; 142, Kevin O’Brien, Southington, 25:25:00; 143, Ryan Pastor, CRANFORD NJ, 25:42:00; 144, John Stath, Southington, 25:56:00; 145, Christopher Larkin, Plainville, 25:36:00; 146, Emily Gibney, Southington, 26:00:00; 147, Katherine Crouse, Southington, 26:06:00; 148, Emma Panarella, Southington, 26:07:00; 149, Charles Kaufmann, Southington, 26:10:00; 150, Taylor Malone, Southington, 26:08:00.

No. 151-200

151, Kevin McIntyre, SOUTHINGTON, 26:05:00; 152, SHELBY LACY, BRISTOL, 25:59:00; 153, James Wernicki, Plantsville, 26:04:00; 154, Carson Zielinski, Southington, 25:59:00; 155, Madelyn Bergin, Glastonbury, 26:05:00; 156, Kevin Curtiss, Southington, 26:03:00; 157, David Tellerico, Milldale, 26:16:00; 158, Kristen Devitto, Southington, 26:15:00; 159, Jessica DeViito, Southington, 26:17:00; 160, Francesca Riccio, Southington, 26:07:00; 161, Brian Brinsmade, Huntington, 26:08:00; 162, Amanda Linsley, Naugatuck, 26:14:00; 163, Randy Wills, Plantsville, 26:16:00; 164, Bethany Rosin, Plantsville, 26:19:00; 165, Lauren Brennan, Southington, 26:12:00; 166, Kyle Mccormack, SOUTHINGTON, 26:09:00; 167, Ryan Kaufmann, Southington, 26:30:00; 168, Bethany Borges, Southington, 26:22:00; 169, Donald Amnott, Southington, 26:23:00; 170, Matthew Siok, Farmington, 26:31:00; 171, Mia Leahy, Southington, 26:33:00; 172, Kaitlyn Marco, SOUTHINGTON, 26:14:00; 173, Rebecca Lease, BRISTOL, 26:32:00; 174, Andrea Kaufmann, Southington, 26:35:00; 175, Paul Delgrego, Cheshire, 26:41:00; 176, Ruth Amaio, Southington, 26:30:00; 177, Faith Kosior, Southington, 26:45:00; 178, Daniel Messner, PLANTSVILLE, 26:19:00; 179, Jordyn Rogala, Southington, 26:46:00; 180, Livvy Pizzitola, Southington, 26:47:00; 181, Autumn Wolf,, 26:43:00; 182, Max Krom, Southington, 26:49:00; 183, Dan Ciccarillo, New Britain, 26:43:00; 184, Nickolina Doran, SOUTHINGTON, 26:51:00; 185, Cindy Posadas, Southington, 26:50:00; 186, Jordan Beaudoin, Southington, 26:57:00; 187, Guy Pulino, Moodus, 26:59:00; 188, Morgan Barnum, Plantsville, 27:00:00; 189, Jack Barnum, Plantsville, 27:05:00; 190, Joelle Calandra, SOUTHINGTON, 26:56:00; 191, Melissa Stark, Southington, 26:51:00; 192, Lisa Deangelo, CHESHIRE, 26:51:00; 193, Casey Selinske, Plantsville, 26:57:00; 194, Megan Matthews, SOUTHINGTON, 26:57:00; 195, Maria DePaola, North Branford, 27:04:00; 196, Kimberly Murphy, Scarsdale NY, 26:28:00; 197, Matthew Doherty, SOUTHINGTON, 27:07:00; 198, Katherine Sullivan, Southington, 27:08:00; 199, Tien Tran, Plantsville, 27:14:00; 200, Benjamin Smith, Plantsville, 26:39:00.

No. 201-250

201, John Lewkewich, Plantsville, 27:15:00; 202, Ethan Hebert, SOUTHINGTON, 27:09:00; 203, Justin Vaillancourt, SOUTHINGTON, 26:43:00; 204, Andrew Levin, Southington, 27:18:00; 205, Michael Pierce, Plainville, 27:06:00; 206, Jenny Verrilli, Southington, 27:17:00; 207, Scott Kennedy, Plantsville, 26:45:00; 208, Kyle DeFrancesco, Southington, 27:17:00; 209, Wendy Grove, Southington, 26:58:00; 210, Mark Drivdahl, SOUTHINGTON, 27:06:00; 211, Raymond Mikolinski, Wolcott, 26:50:00; 212, Lauren Mayock, Southington, 27:05:00; 213, Michael Trinks, Plainville, 27:14:00; 214, Sammi Bray, Southington, 27:17:00; 215, Matthew Morgan, Southington, 27:23:00; 216, Devin Grove, Southington, 27:05:00; 217, Chrissy Swol, West Hartford, 27:26:00; 218, Joseph Capitani, Burlington, 26:54:00; 219, Thomas Buonanni, Plantsville, 27:27:00; 220, Logan Miceli, Southington, 27:31:00; 221, Jason Rosner, Southington, 27:30:00; 222, Kevin Hubert, Southington, 27:33:00; 223, Mary Olmeda, Southington, 27:41:00; 224, Ava Egan, SOUTHINGTON, 27:34:00; 225, Alisa DelMonte, Southington, 27:36:00; 226, Ashish Upaohyaya, Hamden, 27:03:00; 227, Ryan Finton, NEW HAVEN, 27:40:00; 228, Melissa Healy, Southington, 27:30:00; 229, Paul Chaplinsky, Southington, 27:27:00; 230, Linda Pierce, Middlebury, 27:39:00; 231, Keith Langston, Southington, 27:45:00; 232, Jen Jackman, Southington, 27:43:00; 233, Paul Pisano, Plantsville, 27:57:00; 234, Wolf Geoff,, 27:51:00; 235, Warren Adams, Plantsville, 27:51:00; 236, Allen Graziano, Prospect, 27:41:00; 237, Kevin Hubert, Southington, 27:54:00; 238, Stephanie Blanchette, Waterbury, 27:44:00; 239, Allison Wing, New Haven, 28:01:00; 240, Peter Clouser, Plantsville, 27:27:00; 241, Jesus Quinones, Bristol, 27:44:00; 242, MARYANN MAHON, SOUTHINGTON, 28:01:00; 243, Julie Ferry, Wolcott, 28:06:00; 244, Patrick Bennett, Southington, 28:15:00; 245, Merynda Hannah, New Britain, 28:07:00; 246, Lisa Goralski, Bristol, 28:14:00; 247, Ryan Salzillo, Plantsville, 28:14:00; 248, John Wilson, SOUTHINGTON, 27:56:00; 249, Miranda Mattheis, BURLINGTON, 28:10:00; 250, Andrew Morikis, Southington, 28:24:00.

No. 251-300

251, Jasmine Hallett, Southington, 28:21:00; 252, Laurie Fleischman, New Fairfield, 28:12:00; 253, Alyssa Polverari, Southington, 28:08:00; 254, Alyssa Marshall, North Haven, 27:54:00; 255, Wayne Zadrick, Bristol, 28:22:00; 256, Lori Vallillo, Cheshire, 28:18:00; 257, Elizabeth Malone, Southington, 28:29:00; 258, Aidan Twohill, SOUTHINGTON, 28:09:00; 259, Elizabeth Fiore, Fairfax VA, 28:05:00; 260, Julia Panarella, Southington, 28:31:00; 261, Alison Rembish, Plantsville, 28:31:00; 262, Max Buono, Plantsville, 28:10:00; 263, Steve Burns, SOUTHINGTON, 28:10:00; 264, Katie Clynes, Southington, 28:35:00; 265, Geoff Ricocrdelli, East Hampton, 28:38:00; 266, Nicholas Mel, North Haven, 28:06:00; 267, Lien Ly, Plantsville, 27:52:00; 268, Giovanna Cammuso, Southington, 28:33:00; 269, Jennifer Trinks, Plainville, 28:35:00; 270, Suzanne Nord, Plantsville, 28:40:00; 271, Jerry Davino, Plantsville, 28:38:00; 272, Joe Faraoni, West Hartford, 28:31:00; 273, Logan Fischer, Southington, 28:43:00; 274, Kelly Doyle, Southington, 28:42:00; 275, Juan Faraoni, West Hartford, 28:31:00; 276, Paul Bedard, Southington, 28:43:00; 277, Lindsay Banas, Berlin, 28:47:00; 278, Ryan Canner-O’Mealy, SOUTHINGTON, 28:43:00; 279, Samuel Lewbel, Stafford Springs, 28:51:00; 280, Gabriella Mondo, Southington, 28:48:00; 281, Jillian Connelly, Southington, 28:53:00; 282, Natalie Verderame, Southington, 28:48:00; 283, Alijah The Beast Vega, Plantsville, 28:48:00; 284, Katie Gontarski, HAMDEN, 28:22:00; 285, Claire Tardif, Southington, 28:42:00; 286, Susan Amnott, SOUTHINGTON, 28:54:00; 287, Christopher Goggin, WALLINGFORD, 28:47:00; 288, Trevor Eddy, Hartford, 28:50:00; 289, P. Mason Ricciardelli, Simsbury, 29:04:00; 290, Jason Cheek, Southington, 28:46:00; 291, Samuel Cheek, Southington, 28:47:00; 292, Dan Tardif, Southington, 28:48:00; 293, Tamara McLendon, Southington, 29:02:00; 294, Joey Tardif, Southington, 28:48:00; 295, Hacah Boros, Plantsville, 28:52:00; 296, Riley Beauchemin, Marion, 29:01:00; 297, Gary Gworek, Southington, 29:03:00; 298, Jason Langlais, Unionville, 28:53:00; 299, Cathleen Langlais, Unionville, 28:52:00; 300, Paulina Cwalinski, Plainville, 29:14:00.

No. 301-350

301, Kate Scanlon, Southington, 29:06:00; 302, Jay Keiser, Middletown, 28:54:00; 303, Teresa Nelson, Southington, 29:04:00; 304, Zach Theon, Meriden, 28:59:00; 305, Stephen Fabian, SOUTHINGTON, 28:56:00; 306, Rachel Cyr, West Hartford, 28:53:00; 307, Robert Michaud, Southington, 29:19:00; 308, Mary Baker, Southington, 29:16:00; 309, Sean Conran, Southington, 28:55:00; 310, Jack Conran, Southington, 28:56:00; 311, Christina Lachowski, Bristol, 29:14:00; 312, Terri Lachawe,, 29:25:00; 313, Terry Hoffman, Southington, 29:20:00; 314, Amanda Goodno, Harwinton, 29:20:00; 315, Chase Kastner, Southington, 29:20:00; 316, Sarah Dlugoszewski, Southington, 29:21:00; 317, Debbie Rosania, Southington, 29:31:00; 318, Jillian DeGiacomo, Hamden, 29:25:00; 319, Mary Miller, Plantsville, 29:39:00; 320, Sami Peluso, Southington, 29:36:00; 321, Sarah Zimmerman, Southington, 29:25:00; 322, Mackenzie Henry, Southington, 29:41:00; 323, Ashley Mafale, Plantsville, 29:30:00; 324, Kellen Jackson, Middletown, 29:26:00; 325, Devan Eddy, Woodbury, 29:27:00; 326, Erica Schmidt, WOLCOTT, 29:33:00; 327, Tim Lachapelle, Southington, 29:18:00; 328, Robin Kirby, NASHVILLE TN, 29:33:00; 329, Darlene Dulac, Virginia Beach VA, 29:38:00; 330, Nicole Dutka, Coventry, 29:48:00; 331, Dylan Lee, Southington, 29:19:00; 332, Erika Simons, Southington, 29:44:00; 333, Breanne Oldziej, New Britain, 29:23:00; 334, Robert Oldzies, New Britan, 29:24:00; 335, Kate Stefanowicz, Southington, 29:48:00; 336, William Lane, Plantsville, 29:29:00; 337, Nikki Cianciolo, Hamden, 29:31:00; 338, Sarah Morassini, Wallingford, 29:19:00; 339, Hannah Cooley, Southington, 29:45:00; 340, Jalaine Peace, Hawthorne NY, 29:26:00; 341, Cian Twohill, SOUTHINGTON, 29:39:00; 342, Mitchell Zielinski, Southington, 29:43:00; 343, Kasia Myers, Farmington, 30:03:00; 344, Keith Orstad, PLANTSVILLE, 30:09:00; 345, Christina Plantier, Plantsville, 30:06:00; 346, Alixe Seebauer, Southington, 29:34:00; 347, Aniela Carlson, PLANTSVILLE, 29:49:00; 348, William Linehan, Southington, 29:24:00; 349, Megan Linehan, Southington, 29:24:00; 350, Alicia Janczewski, Southington, 29:53:00.

No. 351-400

351, Nataly Carlson, Plantsville, 29:49:00; 352, Madison Block, Southington, 30:09:00; 353, Melissa Debbisi, Southington, 29:54:00; 354, Annabel Molina, Southington, 30:10:00; 355, Linda Rocco, Southington, 29:55:00; 356, Zack Morgan, Southington, 29:58:00; 357, Kurt Mansfield, Southington, 29:58:00; 358, Kelly Duksa, HARWINTON, 30:00:00; 359, Carolyn Ciccarelli, Waterbury, 30:08:00; 360, Nicole Nyerick, Southington, 30:05:00; 361, Lauren Smizer, Cromwell, 29:52:00; 362, Jessica Rodriguez, MERIDEN, 30:04:00; 363, Jeffrey Ives, Meriden, 30:17:00; 364, Kerry Thomas, Watertown, 30:07:00; 365, Sadie Garfinkle, Southington, 30:25:00; 366, Ashley Tienken, Malden MA, 30:31:00; 367, Jimnahs Miller, Waterbury, 30:12:00; 368, Shannon Zielinski, Southington, 30:03:00; 369, Paula Spring, Cheshire, 30:12:00; 370, Katherine Bunko, Plantsville, 30:17:00; 371, Katherine Soltys, Southington, 30:24:00; 372, Payton Turnquist, SOUTHINGTON, 30:22:00; 373, Brian Rutledge, Plantsville, 29:52:00; 374, Jordan Dugbartey, BRIDGEPORT, 30:06:00; 375, Melissa Sheffy, SOUTHINGTON, 30:42:00; 376, Kelly Cyr, Southington, 30:35:00; 377, Hank Marques, Milford MA, 30:23:00; 378, Laural Thomas, Middlebury, 30:31:00; 379, Jeff Beauchemin, Marion, 30:45:00; 380, Susan Vassiliou, Plantsville, 30:51:00; 381, Gabrielle Castonguay, SOUTHINGTON, 30:28:00; 382, Patrick Connelly, Southington, 30:29:00; 383, Bethany Connelly, Southington, 30:29:00; 384, Kendall Noonan, SOUTHINGTON, 30:50:00; 385, Virgina Petersen, East Haddam, 30:49:00; 386, Dennis Dolce, Southington, 30:47:00; 387, Michelle Chapman, Burlington, 30:31:00; 388, Michaela Rosenberger, East Granby, 30:54:00; 389, Carl Gandza, Southington, 30:32:00; 390, Kelley Hwang, SOUTHINGTON, 31:10:00; 391, Catherine Flannery, Moodus, 31:05:00; 392, Ryan Grove, Southington, 30:46:00; 393, Tyler Hubeny, Southington, 30:46:00; 394, Sarah Mafale, Plantsville, 31:00:00; 395, Jeanine Weaver, Southington, 31:08:00; 396, Bryan MacKay, Southington, 30:54:00; 397, Jennifer Stangl, Bristol, 30:55:00; 398, Erik Neubauer, Southington, 30:36:00; 399, Julie DellaVecchia, Wallingford, 30:37:00; 400, Erin Dubuque, WATERBURY, 31:02:00.

No. 401-450

401, Amanda Montrose, WATERBURY, 31:16:00; 402, Erik Mattheis, BURLINGTON, 31:12:00; 403, Marianne Dubuque, Waterbury, 31:11:00; 404, Janice Narowski, Bellingham MA, 31:07:00; 405, Jennilee Fratellenico, East Haddam, 31:03:00; 406, Beth Pruchnic, Southington, 31:25:00; 407, Laura Greene, Middletown, 31:01:00; 408, Marie Bray, Southington, 31:23:00; 409, Natalie Chabot, Plantsville, 31:22:00; 410, Kathleen Brock, Southington, 30:51:00; 411, Kelly MacDonald, WINSTED, 31:13:00; 412, Mark Dubois, Plantsville, 31:17:00; 413, Haley Eagan, Plantsville, 31:18:00; 414, Marie Pernerewski, Cheshire, 31:27:00; 415, Malgorzata Zubrowski, Southington, 31:09:00; 416, Tracie Simone, Southington, 31:13:00; 417, Caitlin Willette, HAMDEN, 31:47:00; 418, Dave Cello, Plantsville, 31:16:00; 419, Matt Berardinelli, Plantsville, 31:16:00; 420, Kristin Maxwell, Plaistow NH, 31:25:00; 421, Jessica Antunes, Bristol, 31:40:00; 422, Makayla Antunes, BRISTOL, 31:40:00; 423, Carley Snyder, Canton, 31:20:00; 424, David Baigert, Rocky Hill, 31:45:00; 425, Michael Zubrowski, Southington, 31:19:00; 426, Amelia Duarte, Waterbury, 31:52:00; 427, Angelina Otano, Southington, 31:52:00; 428, Johnette Gunter, Aiken SC, 31:36:00; 429, Kaylah Smith, Newington, 31:39:00; 430, Nicholas Cutler, Southington, 31:40:00; 431, Todd Cutler, Southington, 31:41:00; 432, John Lasker, Southington, 31:13:00; 433, Hope Scalise, Southington, 31:49:00; 434, Avielle Nanfito, Southington, 31:58:00; 435, Nataliya Ustage, Southington, 32:00:00; 436, Samantha Gettings, MILFORD, 31:24:00; 437, Stephen Viviano, Southington, 31:42:00; 438, Rose Szegly, Southington, 31:56:00; 439, Samantha Licursi, Plantsville, 31:54:00; 440, Marcello Mascia, Southington, 31:35:00; 441, Ryan Ahrens, Windsor, 31:36:00; 442, Jenna LaQuerre, Southington, 31:58:00; 443, Natalie Brennan, Southington, 31:56:00; 444, Keith Owen, Southington, 31:40:00; 445, Heather Matthews, Southington, 32:13:00; 446, Jesse Kerouack, Simsbury, 31:51:00; 447, Darrin DellaVecchia, Wallingford, 31:43:00; 448, Catharine Goralski, PLANTSVILLE, 31:54:00; 449, Emily Solomon, Plantsville, 32:22:00; 450, Danielle Flynn, Southington, 32:22:00.

No. 451-500

451, Steven Maffiolini, Southington, 32:21:00; 452, Benjamin Gaedeke, Southington, 32:26:00; 453, Isabella Sena, Plantsville, 32:02:00; 454, Joe Brock, SOUTHINGTON, 31:41:00; 455, Jennifer Cummings, Edgartown MA, 32:08:00; 456, Matt Riggott, Middletown, 32:05:00; 457, Trey Fabrycki, Southington, 32:01:00; 458, Entry 1222 Unknown,, 32:28:00; 459, Entry 1221 Unknown,, 32:29:00; 460, Kendra Kochol, SOUTHINGTON, 32:15:00; 461, Eric Hess, FARMINGTON, 32:01:00; 462, Austin Conran, Southington, 32:05:00; 463, Kate Morrison, Kensington, 32:20:00; 464, Lisa Deseno, Berlin, 32:23:00; 465, Emily Eigo, Southington, 32:39:00; 466, Alyssa Alexander, BURLINGTON, 32:15:00; 467, Nicholas Smith, PLANTSVILLE, 32:06:00; 468, Nicholas Ricciardelli, Waterbury, 32:44:00; 469, Jenn Terray, Southington, 32:17:00; 470, Katarina Aulback, Southington, 32:19:00; 471, Melissa Smith, GRANBY, 32:43:00; 472, Leah Swanson, Middletown, 32:16:00; 473, Mary Jo Butler, Southington, 32:33:00; 474, Alison Rondon, West Hartford, 32:46:00; 475, Chris Re, WOBURN MA, 32:51:00; 476, Harrison Smith, PLANTSVILLE, 32:18:00; 477, Alex Rosania, Southington, 32:18:00; 478, Jean Hoffman, Norwalk, 32:39:00; 479, William Leclair, North Haven, 32:31:00; 480, Eileen Barnes, Plainville, 32:58:00; 481, Jennifer Rioual, Plantsville, 32:29:00; 482, Christine Connolly, Southington, 32:43:00; 483, Patti Gianatti, Southington, 32:55:00; 484, Monika Anudy, New Britain, 32:53:00; 485, Kimberly Duncan, Newington, 32:53:00; 486, Laurie Adams, Southington, 32:55:00; 487, Lucy Sullivan, Southington, 33:03:00; 488, Martina Burke, Plantsville, 33:03:00; 489, Sita Raisz, Middletown, 32:46:00; 490, Margaret Miller, PLANTSVILLE, 33:00:00; 491, Molly Cate Gage, Southington, 33:01:00; 492, Entry 1267 Unknown,, 32:48:00; 493, Ryan Clancy, ROCKY HILL, 33:20:00; 494, Angelina Frosceno, Rocky Hill, 33:20:00; 495, Shannon Jedrzejczyk, Kensington, 33:21:00; 496, Abby Procko, Berlin, 33:21:00; 497, Lynne Forbotnick, Plainville, 33:04:00; 498, Dawn Landino, Plainville, 33:03:00; 499, Amanda Thompson, Southington, 33:05:00; 500, Collin Griffin, SOUTHINGTON, 33:03:00.

No. 501-550

501, Kayla Criscuolo, WALLINGFORD, 33:07:00; 502, Lynn Ives, Meriden, 33:26:00; 503, Carla Nunziante, Plantsville, 33:26:00; 504, Tin Le, East Hartford, 33:26:00; 505, Maria Chiappelli, CRANFORD NJ, 33:01:00; 506, Diane Duffy Burns, Southington, 33:36:00; 507, Yonatan Hagerty, WOLCOTT, 33:23:00; 508, Katelyn DellaVecchia, Marion, 32:57:00; 509, Dan DellaVecchia, Marion, 32:57:00; 510, Corinne Griffin, Southington, 33:09:00; 511, Jessica Nyerick, SOUTHINGTON, 33:25:00; 512, Brennen Sullivan, Southington, 33:13:00; 513, Matthew Pappalardo, Southington, 33:13:00; 514, Amanda Dauphinais, Southington, 33:21:00; 515, Eliza Bohigian, North Andover MA, 33:26:00; 516, Gavin Khongdy, SOUTHINGTON, 33:42:00; 517, David Peters, Plantsville, 33:19:00; 518, Gabriella Saraceno, Southington, 33:34:00; 519, Steve Risser,, 33:47:00; 520, Randall Gage, Southington, 33:25:00; 521, Alfred Criscuolo, Wallingford, 33:22:00; 522, Jenni Thompson, Southington, 33:27:00; 523, Kyle Criscuolo, WALLINGFORD, 33:24:00; 524, Mia Peters, PLANTSVILLE, 33:23:00; 525, Ashley Maddalena, Southington, 33:31:00; 526, Kristen LaQuerre, Southington, 33:42:00; 527, Elizabeth Scalesse, Southington, 33:33:00; 528, Stacy LaQuerre, Southington, 33:44:00; 529, Jeanne Thomas, Wolcott, 33:40:00; 530, Dagmara Scalise, Southington, 33:48:00; 531, Dean Hagerty, WOLCOTT, 33:47:00; 532, Danielle Albino, Southington, 33:50:00; 533, Ashley Russell, LEBANON, 33:51:00; 534, James Gustavson, SOUTHINGTON, 33:32:00; 535, Karen Herens, Southington, 33:34:00; 536, Darcie Howlin, Southington, 33:34:00; 537, Jennifer Hilbert, Plantsville, 33:43:00; 538, Liz Mirabile-Levens, Cheshire, 33:51:00; 539, Eric Levens, Cheshire, 33:51:00; 540, Olivia Gombotz, Southington, 33:50:00; 541, Karen Rogers, Clinton, 34:14:00; 542, Abby Lasker, Southington, 33:42:00; 543, Noah Grezlik, Southington, 34:02:00; 544, Denise Lasker, Southington, 33:42:00; 545, Al Mordino, Wolcott, 33:48:00; 546, Jonathan Gombotz, Southington, 33:55:00; 547, Claudia Licursi, Plantsville, 34:08:00; 548, Chris Bontempi, Southington, 34:10:00; 549, Katie Guerrette, PLANTSVILLE, 34:32:00; 550, Maureen Stangl, Bristol, 34:08:00.

No. 551-600

551, Tim Tassis, Southington, 34:11:00; 552, Olivia Tassis, Southington, 34:11:00; 553, Robert Ziolkowski, Plantsville, 34:17:00; 554, Emilee Ziolkowski, Plantsville, 34:17:00; 555, Khrystyna Stefak, Newington, 34:37:00; 556, Marianne Goldberg, PLANTSVILLE, 33:57:00; 557, Carol Breault, Southington, 33:59:00; 558, Stacy Wilcox, Southington, 34:24:00; 559, Heather Coppola, Southington, 34:12:00; 560, Aiden Seebauer, SOUTHINGTON, 34:25:00; 561, Bridget Sheehan, Southington, 34:50:00; 562, Richard Zbrozek, Berlin, 34:35:00; 563, Erin Bard, Plantsville, 34:53:00; 564, Craig Goodrow, SOUTHBURY, 34:35:00; 565, Megan Cormier, Bristol, 34:34:00; 566, Jacob Berger, SOUTHINGTON, 34:48:00; 567, Jennifer Drago, SALEM, 34:49:00; 568, Russ Berger, SOUTHINGTON, 34:49:00; 569, Megan Lenzzo, Wallingford, 34:22:00; 570, Kim Del Santo, Southington, 34:56:00; 571, Rick Solomon, Plantsville, 34:55:00; 572, Liz Gluck, Prospect, 34:51:00; 573, Michelle Peters, Plainville, 35:03:00; 574, Kevin Walsh, Bethany, 35:15:00; 575, Joanne Fabrycki, Southington, 35:15:00; 576, Tyler Coppola, Southington, 35:06:00; 577, Rebecca Lachapelle, Southington, 35:12:00; 578, Amy MacKay, Southington, 35:20:00; 579, Georgia Panagopoulos, Manchester, 35:33:00; 580, Jim O’Brien, SOUTHINGTON, 35:10:00; 581, Judith Lackey, Avon, 35:36:00; 582, Meghan Butler, Wallingford, 35:28:00; 583, Kristen Butler, Southington, 35:28:00; 584, Alexis Valentine, SOUTHINGTON, 35:20:00; 585, Sarah Gallo, Southington, 35:21:00; 586, Abigail Delgado, Southington, 35:22:00; 587, Ann Marie Zyskowski, Hamden, 35:40:00; 588, Sandra Powell, MIDDLETOWN, 35:43:00; 589, Pranav Vunnava, Plantsville, 35:51:00; 590, Beth Rock, CHESHIRE, 35:42:00; 591, Tracy Hawthorne, Ashford, 35:43:00; 592, Brett Aiello, Wallingford, 35:23:00; 593, Lisa Simone, Plantsville, 35:40:00; 594, Kay Nass, SEYMOUR, 35:59:00; 595, Kyle Hart, Southington, 35:38:00; 596, Cherye Capitani, Burlington, 35:35:00; 597, Sandy McMillen, Meriden, 35:41:00; 598, Caroline Hall, GRANBY, 35:58:00; 599, Kristina Larsen, New Britain, 35:59:00; 600, Christina Hall, Granby, 36:01:00.

No. 601-650

601, Christopher Pudvah, Meriden, 36:04:00; 602, James Hart, Southington, 35:51:00; 603, Laura Pudvah, MERIDEN, 36:04:00; 604, Barbara Objinski, Cheshire, 36:01:00; 605, Nicholas Petruzei, Southington, 35:59:00; 606, Bethany Andrews, Southington, 36:19:00; 607, Emilia Vauter, Southington, 36:19:00; 608, Andrew Ruth, Southington DC, 36:20:00; 609, Grady Ruth, Southington, 36:21:00; 610, Jake Hart, Southington, 35:57:00; 611, Todd Jeffers, Storrs, 36:10:00; 612, Abigail Jeffers, Storrs, 36:11:00; 613, Allison Patavino, Southington, 36:06:00; 614, Lisa Casasanta, Kensington, 36:29:00; 615, Kristin Fabian, Southington, 36:10:00; 616, Rachael Fabian, New York NY, 36:10:00; 617, William Eagan, Plantsville, 36:18:00; 618, Carol Eagan, Plantsville, 36:18:00; 619, Sophie Kastner, Southington, 36:30:00; 620, Josie Campbell, Southington, 36:30:00; 621, Claire Eigo, SOUTHINGTON, 36:32:00; 622, Nicole Carter, Southington, 36:45:00; 623, Erin Palinkos, Southington, 36:36:00; 624, Sarah Interlande, Southington, 36:29:00; 625, Taylor Hubert, Southington, 36:45:00; 626, Ramona Tardif, Southington, 36:29:00; 627, Alexa Imme, Southington, 36:47:00; 628, Abby Connolly, Southington, 36:46:00; 629, Michaela Nanfito, Southington, 36:46:00; 630, Melissa Drexler, Southington, 36:48:00; 631, Lindsey Goodine, NEW BRITAIN, 36:28:00; 632, Mary Anne O’Brien, Southington, 36:26:00; 633, Leigh Eigo, Southington, 36:47:00; 634, Lillian Schena, BRISTOL, 36:39:00; 635, Kristen Ahern, FARMINGTON, 36:44:00; 636, Darrell Hotham, Southington, 36:29:00; 637, Lisa McCullough, Southington, 36:34:00; 638, Kyra Nguyen, Southington, 36:56:00; 639, Khoi Nguyen, Southington, 36:56:00; 640, Emily Fonte, Woodbury, 37:05:00; 641, Rob Rastelli, Manchester, 36:36:00; 642, Alex Rastelli, Manchester, 36:38:00; 643, Thuy Nguyen, SOUTHINGTON, 36:59:00; 644, Alyssa Bengtson, Windsor, 36:45:00; 645, Anna Blaise, NEW YORK NY, 36:37:00; 646, Dan Blanchard, SOUTHINGTON, 36:31:00; 647, Rachael Tarka, Bristol, 36:31:00; 648, Cheyenne Payette, New Haven, 37:13:00; 649, Mary Nadeau, Milldale, 36:52:00; 650, Rachelle Campbell, Southington, 36:46:00.

No. 651-700

651, Gregory Palmer, AVON, 36:47:00; 652, Preksha Palmer, Avon, 36:46:00; 653, Ling Ly, Plantsville, 36:36:00; 654, Lindsay Valentine, SOUTHINGTON, 37:10:00; 655, Jyllian Perlini, Plantsville, 37:06:00; 656, Leah Petrucci, SOUTHINGTON, 37:08:00; 657, Charles Burke, Plantsville, 37:29:00; 658, Adriana Chiappelli, HAMDEN, 37:18:00; 659, Mary Etter, Southington, 37:30:00; 660, Kevin Hurley,, 37:42:00; 661, John Szegly, Southington, 38:00:00; 662, Jack Szegly, Southington, 38:01:00; 663, Zach Crawford, Berlin, 37:45:00; 664, Elizabeth Massucci, SOUTHINGTON, 37:48:00; 665, Steve Massucci, SOUTHINGTON, 37:48:00; 666, Tina Napoletano, Berlin, 37:48:00; 667, Dominick Napoletano, Southington, 37:48:00; 668, Sawyer Johnston, Southington, 37:35:00; 669, Jessica Viggiano, Southington, 37:54:00; 670, Jessica Smith, Farmington, 37:50:00; 671, Kyle Noddin, Bristol, 37:49:00; 672, Jilmary Toledo, Carteret NJ, 38:05:00; 673, Gary Johnston, Southington, 37:52:00; 674, Nichole Thompson, Southington, 38:33:00; 675, Paul Coppola, Southington, 38:29:00; 676, Ava Coppola, Southington, 38:29:00; 677, Neal Wellins, Cheshire, 38:50:00; 678, Melissa Duguay, Wolcott, 38:36:00; 679, Jeffrey Savage, SOUTHINGTON, 38:36:00; 680, Jamie Calli Mascia, SOUTHINGTON, 38:37:00; 681, Alexandria Bailey, Naugutuck, 39:14:00; 682, Isabella DiMaio, BERLIN, 39:00:00; 683, Kaitlyn Hamel, Southington, 38:34:00; 684, Angela Petitti, Shelton, 39:07:00; 685, ERICA RUGGERIO, SEYMOUR, 39:08:00; 686, Lauren Lidtke, SOUTHINGTON, 38:53:00; 687, Brian Kohanski, New Britain, 39:32:00; 688, Kristin Greene, Southington, 39:35:00; 689, Sharon Levin, Southington, 40:09:00; 690, Cheryl Sumner, SOUTHINGTON, 39:45:00; 691, Jaxson Ly, Plantsville, 39:31:00; 692, Kent Carnright, Southington, 39:32:00; 693, Jodi McIntyre, SOUTHINGTON, 40:17:00; 694, Theresa Messner, Plantsville, 40:01:00; 695, Gina Sasso, PLANTSVILLE, 40:03:00; 696, Jean Wolf, Danbury, 40:26:00; 697, Rachel Proto, East Haven, 40:34:00; 698, Hailey King, SOUTHINGTON, 40:35:00; 699, Christine Bruemmer, Southington, 39:59:00; 700, Triua Wallace, South Boston MA, 40:04:00.

No. 701-750

701, Andrea Ingala, Waterbury, 40:05:00; 702, Ashley Sheridan, Southington, 40:35:00; 703, Paul Gralke, Wolcott, 40:25:00; 704, Michael Gerety, CHESHIRE, 40:29:00; 705, Aiden Dunphy, CHESHIRE, 40:29:00; 706, Deb Simonson, Southington, 40:52:00; 707, Danielle Noyes-Tortora, Plantsville, 40:27:00; 708, Kristen Castonguay, Plantsville, 40:28:00; 709, Nikki Tokarzewski, New Britain, 40:55:00; 710, Joan Schmidt, Plantsvill, 41:05:00; 711, Imona Stachelek, Middletown, 40:58:00; 712, Emily Blakeslee, Hamden, 40:47:00; 713, Luis Maysonet, Manchester, 41:00:00; 714, D.J. Lord, Plantsville, 41:09:00; 715, Jordan Hallett, Southington, 41:10:00; 716, Stephanie Sowa, SOUTHINGTON, 41:23:00; 717, Maria Ranieri, SOUTHINGTON, 41:23:00; 718, Dung Vo, East Hartford, 41:52:00; 719, Crystal Uliano, Middletown, 41:28:00; 720, Thomas Morassini, Meriden, 41:22:00; 721, Nicole Rutledge, Plantsville, 41:25:00; 722, Patrick Flynn, Southington, 41:54:00; 723, Alexandra Kamnitzer, Clinton, 42:23:00; 724, Lauren Grenier, Southington, 41:49:00; 725, Jamie Rinaldi, Southington, 41:50:00; 726, Jessica Youngs, East Hartford, 42:25:00; 727, James Driscoll, Bristol, 41:59:00; 728, Kacie Bennett, Southington, 42:46:00; 729, Maria Cusson, Southington, 42:27:00; 730, Ryan Porzycki, Southington, 42:24:00; 731, Christina Shugrue, Southington, 42:50:00; 732, Benjamin Kielbowicz, SOUTHINGTON, 42:25:00; 733, Linda Flynn, Southington, 42:44:00; 734, Karen Walsh, Southington, 42:35:00; 735, Frank Cloutier, SOUTHINGTON, 42:58:00; 736, Emma Hallett, Southington, 43:05:00; 737, Kristen Curley, Southington, 43:05:00; 738, Katherine Kielbowicz, Southington, 42:48:00; 739, Jeremy Borum, NORWICH, 42:34:00; 740, Cara Persico, New Britain, 42:34:00; 741, JENNIFER PEDERSEN, SOUTHINGTON, 42:41:00; 742, Elisabeth Morin, Waterbury, 42:45:00; 743, Silah Patterson, Southington, 43:22:00; 744, Katie Manke,, 44:18:00; 745, Pamela Smith, Plantsville, 44:25:00; 746, Kara Godin, Southington, 44:35:00; 747, Anju Somanath, Southington, 44:30:00; 748, Donna Brouillard, Southington, 45:11:00; 749, Lindsay Taylor, Southington, 45:04:00; 750, Elizabeth Nattrass, Southington, 45:05:00.

No. 751-800

751, Mike Taylor, Southington, 45:04:00; 752, Rich Morin, Waterbury, 44:43:00; 753, John Perra, Southington, 45:40:00; 754, Grace Szegly, Southington, 45:38:00; 755, Luis Albuquerque, Southington, 45:33:00; 756, Conner Criscuolo, WALLINGFORD, 45:32:00; 757, Ron Manske, Griswold, 45:38:00; 758, Anatoly Shnaider, WALPOLE MA, 45:39:00; 759, Laura Bocompani, Warwick RI, 46:13:00; 760, Crystal Cansoli, New Haven, 46:10:00; 761, Amanda Pitcher, Southington, 46:13:00; 762, TRACY BOCOMPANI, WARWICK RI, 46:21:00; 763, Dave Morassini, Meriden, 46:31:00; 764, Peter Hamel, Newmarket NH, 46:30:00; 765, Lisa Olsen, Southington, 47:16:00; 766, Cindy Voorhees, Southington, 47:43:00; 767, Dean Olsen, Southington, 47:18:00; 768, Heather Valentine, Southington, 47:16:00; 769, Jennifer Criscuolo, WALLINGFORD, 47:39:00; 770, Emily Hollywood, Plantsville, 47:23:00; 771, Christine Berkmoes, Southington, 47:30:00; 772, Joshelyn Gouin, Newmarket NH, 47:22:00; 773, Jennifer DellaVecchia, SOUTHINGTON, 47:34:00; 774, Marge Burretta, Meriden, 48:06:00; 775, Tina Hartley, Southington, 48:01:00; 776, Connor Hartley, SOUTHINGTON, 48:02:00; 777, Adrienne Porzycki, Southington, 48:19:00; 778, Jason Interlande, Southington, 48:48:00; 779, Tess Maffiolini, SOUTHINGTON, 50:07:00; 780, Ashley Poitras, Bristol, 50:04:00; 781, Alyssa Levin, Southington, 50:02:00; 782, David Seebauer, SOUTHINGTON, 50:23:00; 783, Caroline Tripp, FARMINGTON, 50:27:00; 784, Aubri Seebauer, Southington, 50:26:00; 785, Cecil Espejo, Hartford, 50:59:00; 786, Leo Espejo, Meriden, 50:59:00; 787, Melissa Rodriguez, Bristol, 51:00:00; 788, Debra Maffiolini, Southington, 51:47:00; 789, Michele Vitale, Plantsville, 51:57:00; 790, Joseph Fiore, Southington, 52:31:00; 791, Suzy Kelly, Southington, 52:31:00; 792, Fiona Dakeg, Plantsville, 52:34:00; 793, Sandy Spector, Hamden, 53:01:00; 794, Erin Bresnahan, Cheshire, 53:37:00; 795, Kelly Coulter, Plantsville, 53:39:00; 796, Sandra Betancur, Guilford, 54:20:00; 797, Mildred Martinez, Waterbury, 54:23:00; 798, Michael Plantier, Plantsville, 54:32:00; 799, Julia Plantier, Southington, 54:37:00; 800, Diane Stuart, West Hartford, 55:22:00.

No. 801-812

801, Sandra Lazor, Meriden, 55:15:00; 802, Elizabeth Lazor, MERIDEN, 55:31:00; 803, Lisa Viviano, Southington, 55:38:00; 804, Sandra Pineault, Griswold, 55:40:00; 805, Michelle Shnaider, Walpole MA, 55:42:00; 806, Richard Viviano, AIKEN SC, 55:45:00; 807, Wendy Radzunas, Oakville, 56:48:00; 808, Jody Grohoski, Oakville, 56:50:00; 809, Howie Levin, Southington, 57:07:00; 810, Sandy Sullivan, Wolcott, 1:06:43; 811, Glen McGough, Wolcott, 1:06:57; 812, Andrew Coppola, Wolcott, 1:07:00.