Police Blotter for the Oct. 6 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Sept. 15 to Tuesday, Sept. 26:

Renee L. Kight, 28, of 438 East St., Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Leia White Parham, 25, of 3856 Mount Vernon St., Philadelphia, Pa., was arrested on Sept. 20 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Nahsiir Pugh, 24, of 2714 Dothan Pl, Philadelphia, Pa., was arrested on Sept. 20 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Aishwarya Upadhyaya, 41, of 163 Partridge Dr., Southington, was arrested on Sept. 21 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Nitin Upadhyaya, 57, of 163 Partridge Dr., Southington, was arrested on Sept. 21 and charged with disorderly conduct.

David Petroka, 53, of 150 Mountain Rd., Farmington, was arrested on Sept. 15 and charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle and illegal possession of narcotics.

Kenneth Adamo, 29, of 67 West St., Bristol, was arrested on Sept. 18 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Maria A. Perreault, 74, of 422 Savage St., Southington, was arrested on Sept. 22 and charged with three counts of violating a protective order.

Matthew Cooper, 42, of 54 Rustic Oak Dr., Southington, was arrested on Sept. 23 and charged with failure to maintain lane and driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Nicholas Marin, 33, of 38 Coach Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Sept. 24 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Cheryl Lindsay, 55, of 408 Main St., Southington, was arrested on Sept. 25 and charged with second degree stalking, unsafe passing, reckless driving, misuse of the 911 system, second degree false statement, and two counts of second degree falsely reporting.

David Plourde Jr., 33, of 401 Old Post Rd., Erwin, N.C., was arrested on Sept. 26 and charged with second degree threatening and violation of a protective order.

Lamar McCarthy, 35, of 56 Vine St., Hartford, was arrested on Sept. 25 and charged with second degree larceny, second degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second degree robbery, robbery involving an occupied motor vehicle, engaging police in pursuit, and three counts of first degree kidnapping. In a second incident, he was charged with reckless driving, evading responsibility, unsafe passing, failure to drive right, failure to obey a traffic signal, improper turns, engaging in police pursuit, disobeying officers’ signals, and first degree reckless endangerment.

Matthew Horn, 33, of 36 McMullen Ave., Wethersfield, was arrested on Sept. 22 and charged with violation of a protective order.

Michael B. Foley, 25, of 250 Summer St., Plantsville, was arrested on Sept. 26 and charged with second degree criminal mischief and second degree criminal trespassing. In a separate incident, he was charged with first degree robbery, second degree threatening, second degree breach of peace, sixth degree larceny, and interfering/ resisting with an officer.

Scott Wentworth, 48, of 20 Broad St., Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 26 and charged with violation of a protective order.