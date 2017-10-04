Obituary: Carl E. Carlbert, 92

Carl E. Carlbert, 92, of Southington passed away peacefully with family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. He was the beloved husband of the late Norma M. (Zitzkat) Carlbert.

Born January 27, 1925 in Springfield, MA he was the son of the late Simon and Viva (Eagle) Carlbert.

Carl was a veteran of WWII serving with the US Army. During his service he received the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. He was a linotype operator and retired from Hildreth Press in Bristol.

Carl was an avid gardener growing flowers, vegetables and fruit trees some of which he maintained in a greenhouse that he built; he was a bee keeper and quite the handyman around the house. He loved spending summers with his family at their cottage in Holland, MA but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by four daughters, Carlene Galligan and husband Jon of Bethel, Cheryl Ferraro and husband Joseph of Morris, Vivian Craven and husband Lew of Southington and Marjorie Hebb of Southington; five grandchildren, Stacey, Justin, Katie, Kelly and Kristen and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters.

His funeral will be held on Friday at 11:30 am at the First Lutheran Church, 232 Bristol St., Southington. Burial with military honors will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday morning from 10-11 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Hounds for Hero’s www.houndsforheros.com or the Disabled American Veterans, 191 Riverside Ave. Bristol, CT 06010

For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com