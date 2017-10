Fire Report for the Oct. 6 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 35 incidents from Monday, Sept. 18 to Monday, Sept. 25:

Monday, Sept. 18

11:02:00 a.m., 1700 West St., Wine Works, Vehicle Accident

12:16:17 p.m., 83 W. Main St., Zingarella’s, False alarm or false call

1:24:27 p.m., 110 Lawncrest Dr., Building fire

1:48:02 p.m., W. Center St. and Summit St., Vehicle Accident

5:59:15 p.m., 72 Williamsburg Dr., Good intent call

9:58:18 p.m., Canal St. and Atwater St., No Incident found on arrival

Tuesday, Sept. 19

7:49:49 p.m., N. Main St. and Mill St., Vehicle Accident

9:29:00 p.m., 409 Mulberry St., Vehicle Accident

10:49:23 p.m., 459 Marion Ave., Vehicle Accident

Wednesday, Sept. 20

6:51:56 a.m., 410 Queen St., Price Chopper, Chemical spill or leak

9:06:11 a.m., 1198 Flanders Rd., Building fire

1:34:52 p.m., 201 W. Main St., Arc of Southington, Public service

Thursday, Sept. 21

10:02:23 a.m., 861 S. Main St., Public service

10:03:12 a.m., 8 West St., Service Call

3:19:43 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-in

5:10:17 p.m., West St. and I-84 Westbound, Medical assist, assist EMS

Friday, Sept. 22

10:07:39 a.m., 1219 S. Main St., Slider’s, Vehicle Accident

3:01:13 p.m., 709 Queen St., Taco Bell, Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

6:16:43 p.m., 1165 Old Turnpike Rd., Authorized controlled burning

6:35:50 p.m., 185 Pondview Dr., Vehicle Accident

6:46:06 p.m., 697 South End Rd., EMS call, excluding vehicle

Saturday, Sept. 23

1:38:06 a.m., Meriden Ave. and Belleview Ave., Vehicle Accident

1:42:25 a.m., 26 Darling St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

12:44:13 p.m., 24 Darling St., Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

1:55:00 p.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Cover assignment, standby

2:08:46 p.m., 500 Darling St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

7:49:58 p.m., 32A Darling St., Dispatched and cancelled en route

Sunday, Sept. 24

1:45:05 a.m., 621 Queen St., Denny’s, Extrication of victim(s)

1:55:00 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Cover assignment, standby

9:53:47 a.m., 87 Eden Ave., Passenger vehicle fire

3:24:41 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and Pratt, Vehicle accident

10:35:17 p.m., 11 Coach Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS

Monday, Sept. 25