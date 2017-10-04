Banners fly for the Blue Knight marching band

The Blue Knights marching band took a break from their hectic competition schedule to treat fans to a sneak peak at the Apple Harvest Festival parade on Sunday.

The band has already taken first place at their first three competitions of the season with their show, “When One Door Opens.”

The first contest at Maloney High School in Meriden earned them a score of 81.8. Their second competition earned them an 81.2 at Sheehan High School in Wallingford, and their third competition in Newtown earned them an 84.8.

For both the second and third competition, the band won captions for percussion, colorguard, music, visuals and overall effect. Their first competition earned them captions for best music, visuals and overall effect.

The Blue Knights are competing in the 6 Open Division for the second year in a row. They compete for nine straight weeks from Sept. 16 to Nov. 11, where the final competition at Nationals will be held in the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.

The Knights return to action this weekend with a competition at Cheshire High School on Saturday.

Photos by JOHN GORALSKI