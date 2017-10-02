Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, Sept. 28

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, Sept. 28. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Football—Only up by a pair of scores at halftime in their tightest game of the season, the Blue Knights managed to pull away and remain undefeated, improving to 4-0, with their second divisional win in a 49-13 rout at Conard (1-3). The Knights wasted no time and scored on their first drive after Tanner LaRosa ran one in from 22 yards out. The Chieftains began their first drive from their own eight-yard line, and after both teams combined for five penalties and 48 yards, the Chieftains managed a 25-yard field goal. The Knights answered on their next drive with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Ian Agnew. Early in the second quarter, the Chieftains cut the deficit to eight points, 14-6, with another 25-yard field goal. The Knights quickly answered again on their next drive after Will Barmore threw a 40-yard strike to Tim O’Shea. The Chieftains wouldn’t go away though. A 20-yard passing touchdown on their next drive got them to within eight again, 21-13, until a four-play drive turned into a 10-yard touchdown pass from Barmore to O’Shea with just under four minutes remaining in the first half and put the Chieftains away for good. Touchdowns from Joe Koczera (2-yard run), LaRosa (1-yard run), and O’Shea (2-yard pass from Barmore) in the second half capped off the victory for Southington. Koczera’s score was his first rushing touchdown of his high school career. LaRosa paced the backfield with 97 yards on 11 carries. Barmore completed 20 of 28 passes for 228 yards. O’Shea led all receivers with 116 yards on 11 catches. Southington’s defense held Conard to minus-12 yards rushing. Koczera (1 forced fumble) and Sammy Thomson anchored the defense with 10 tackles each. Thomson also picked off his fourth pass of the season. Ryan Montalvo and Ian Hall (6 assists) contributed with seven tackles each. Sean Scanlon (1.5 sacks) and Mario Ferreri each recovered a fumble. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they remain out on the road in West Hartford for another divisional showdown at Hall (1-3) on Friday, Oct. 6. Game time is 7 p.m. Southington is currently one of several undefeated teams in Class LL.

Boys Soccer—The Blue Knights suffered their third-straight loss after falling by a goal, 2-1, to New Britain (2-5) at home. Following a scoreless first half, the Golden Hurricanes netted the first two goals of the game less than two minutes apart in the 58th and 60th minute. Evan Daddona headed a corner kick in the back of the net in the 64th minute to cut the deficit to one. Southington controlled possession of the ball in the remainder of the contest, but could not tie the game after having multiple opportunities to score, as the Knights finished with 26 shots on goal and eight corners kicks. John Griffin finished with three saves on goal. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they travel to divisional NW Catholic (2-3-1) on Monday, Oct. 2 and then return home to host Bristol Eastern (2-4) on Friday, Oct. 6. Southington is currently 1-4-2.

Girls Soccer—The Lady Knights broke their two-game losing streak to earn their fourth win and shutout of the season by blanking Bloomfield (2-3-2), 8-0, on the road. Natalie Verderame and Ally Carr gave Southington a 2-0 lead at halftime. Verderame returned to score two more goals in the second half to finish with the hat trick. Other goals by Katherine Crouse, Emma Panarella, Shannon Litchfield, and Ally Carr in the second half capped off the victory for the Knights. Litchfield, Crouse, Carr, and Taylor Hubert contributed with assists. The Knights took 21 shots on goal. Olivia Sherwood saved two shots on goal. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they host divisional NW Catholic (2-5) on Monday, Oct. 2 and then head out on the road for Platt (0-5-1) on Friday, Oct. 6. Southington is currently 4-3.

